Engineering services firm, Renew, announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Excalon Holdings Limited, had acquired Emerald Power for a total consideration of up to £12.3m.

Based in Cheshire, Emerald Power is a specialist in overhead lines, focused on the maintenance and upgrade of electricity networks for Distribution Network Operators (DNOs) in the North West.

Speaking on the acquisition, Paul Scott, chief executive officer of Renew, said: "This acquisition represents a strong strategic fit for the Group, enabling our expansion into the rapidly growing overhead line maintenance and repair market.

Paul Scott is chief executive of Renew Holdings.

“It will bolster our existing well-established position in the regulated electricity distribution sector, with Excalon, and we are now increasingly well placed to capitalise on the significant levels of investment being directed into the market in support of the government's commitment to decarbonising the UK's electricity grid before 2030.

"I am delighted to welcome the highly regarded Emerald Power team into the Renew family and I look forward to updating the market on the further progress made in this exciting sector in due course."

Renew said it believed that acquisition would be “immediately” earnings enhancing.

The initial cash consideration of £7.8m for the acquisition was funded from the Renew’s existing banking facilities.

It comes after Emerald delivered an adjusted EBITDA of £1.9m in the year to 31 July 2025.

Additional consideration of up to £4.5m is conditional upon the vendors remaining with the business and specific profit targets being achieved.

Renew said the move would see Excalon step into the fast-growing overhead line maintenance and repair market across voltages ranging from 11kV to 132kV.

The acquisition also comes as the UK electricity sector is benefitting from significant investment across both distribution and transmission infrastructure, being undertaken to support the government's target of decarbonising the electricity grid by 2030.

As a result, the RIIO-ED2 regulatory funding cycle, which commenced in April 2023, has allocated £22.2bn to the distribution grid through to 2028.

Late last year, Renew announced that it had acquired on-shore wind turbine services firm, Full Circle.

It came as the group also announced that it had exited the specialist building market, becoming a “pure-play engineering business”.

The company announced in October last year that that it had sold off Walter Lilly & Co. Limited, its only specialist building business, for an unspecified amount.

Mr Scott said earlier this year that this had been part of the group's long term strategy.