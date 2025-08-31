Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to business leaders in Doncaster on Tuesday, Mr Coppard said he believes it is possible for DSA to coexist alongside a “thriving” Leeds Bradford Airport.

LBA has previously hit out at plans to use tens of millions of pounds of public money for the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield as “unfair competition” which could impact its operations and passenger numbers.

Mr Coppard said commercial airports are a "competitive market", with expansion plans for Gatwick and Heathrow, upgrades to the Leeds Bradford terminal and ambitions for East Midlands airport to handle more freight.

Oliver Coppard spoke to business leaders in Doncaster this week

“It is a competitive marketplace and there are airports that do want to expand and the Government is keen to see them expand and keen to see our airport reopen,” he said.

“The good news is the aviation market is growing and therefore there is that opportunity to reopen DSA and have a thriving Leeds Bradford and a thriving East Midlands. That's not without controversy, that's not without people saying that's not the case and not without people saying we shouldn't be flying more at all. That is a valid opinion, not one I hold but it is valid. I'd say we can have fewer people flying overall but certainly more people flying from an airport like DSA.