Replin by Hainsworth marks 80 years of manufacturing transport textiles

Replin by Hainsworth, a manufacturer of premium fabrics for aviation and transport interiors, is celebrating 80 years since the business was founded in 1945 by Dr. Maurus Banyai, a Hungarian refugee who specialised in textile innovation.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company was formed in post‑war Britain and is known for revolutionising machine‑woven wool textiles. It historically supplied fabrics to Cunard liners, Heathrow Airport terminals, and the UK Houses of Parliament. Over time, Replin established itself as a global leader in bespoke transport interiors, collaborating with longstanding aviation and rail brands such as British Airways and the Orient Express.

In 2015, Replin was acquired by 242-year-old textile mill and woollen cloth manufacturer, AW Hainsworth, merging decades‑long innovation and craftsmanship into a unified design and production facility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialising in premium fabrics for aviation, Replin by Hainsworth crafts durable and visually pleasing fabrics that meet and surpass rigorous safety and performance standards - made at parent company AW Hainsworth’s vertically-integrated mill. The West Yorkshire mill is one of the few left in the UK that can process a product from raw fibre to finished cloth entirely from their site, managing the full textile lifecycle from design, production, finishing and testing at their in-house UKAS-accredited lab in Pudsey.

A member of the team working on the loom

As part of the AW Hainsworth group, Replin carries forward over two centuries of British textile excellence, combining traditional craftsmanship with state-of-the-art production techniques. The company specialises in designing and engineering fabrics that meet rigorous safety, flammability and performance standards.

Ellie Parkes, International Sales Manager at Replin, says, “Over the last 80 years, the Replin brand has developed side by side with some of the biggest names in aviation, becoming synonymous with quality and style in the global cabin-design industry. As part of the AW Hainsworth group, this reputation is enhanced by over 240 years of textile innovation. Our fabrics help to elevate the onboard experience, enhancing the airline’s brand aesthetic and ultimately improving the way people feel when they’re travelling by air.”

Replin is a trusted supplier to international airline clients, and counts British Airways, Lufthansa, American Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Virgin Atlantic among its customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With sustainability at the forefront, Replin’s focus today is to create and supply seating and vertical-surface fabrics to international brands, while reducing the environmental impact of transport textile production through methods that limit water consumption and chemical use in the dyeing process. It has recently joined the Green Cabin Alliance, committing to mindful manufacturing and reducing the environmental impact of aircraft cabins.

Weaving Replin's signature fabrics on the loom

Earlier this year, Replin launched a new collection of trend-led fabrics, harnessing the natural beauty of undyed fibres, and continues to invest deeply in more sustainable production techniques, with a long-term goal of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.