Research-led partnerships to help secure future of two Guiseley heritage businesses

The partnerships are Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) projects, part-funded by UKRI (UK Research and Innovation) through Innovate UK, bringing together academic expertise and industry knowledge to help both businesses evolve in a very competitive and fast-changing marketplace.

At Haighs Bakery, a team of marketing researchers from LBU will work closely with the business to co-develop a new strategic model. This will help the bakery adapt more dynamically to customer needs, streamline operation and future-proof its business.

Established in 1950, Haighs Bakery is a highly regarded bakery, with a loyal customer base. Haighs produce bread, fresh pastry goods and cakes, serving clients such as shops, schools, universities and takeaways.

At the same time, a cross-disciplinary academic team will be just around the corner supporting Abraham Moon & Sons Ltd – the historic woollen mill established in 1837 – in preserving its unique heritage and skilled workforce.

The project will use research insights to modernise traditional manufacturing processes without compromising on craftsmanship or quality. The brand has been around for almost two centuries and recently received a boost from Billie Eilish wearing a baseball cap made from their signature cloth at the Grammy Awards. Its fabric collection is supplied to retailers including Prada and Burberry.

Rod Brown, Managing Director of Moon, said: “Working with Leeds Beckett on the KTP will allow Moon to disrupt the existing woollen industry model, securing our heritage and future through significant improvements to current processes and culture. We want to safeguard one of the only true ‘vertical mills’ in the UK by creating a multi-skilled workforce and ensuring that we preserve our unique skills and knowledge.”

Adam Haigh, Managing Director of Haighs Bakery, said: “At Haighs, our ambition is to expand, strengthen and future-proof our business model through strategic, sustainable growth in our existing markets, and to attain the confidence, knowledge and strategic know-how to successfully identify and enter new markets. This KTP will support a cultural change within Haighs – allowing us to achieve our ambitions.”

Professor George Lodorfos, Dean of Leeds Business School at Leeds Beckett University, added: “Inclusive, Prosperous Communities is a key priority for our research and knowledge exchange work in the School, and we are committed to helping develop a strong, inclusive economy by sharing knowledge to help businesses and communities grow, innovate, and diversify. We are delighted to be bringing our expertise in working with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to support the long-term sustainability of Haighs and Moon, and the Guiseley community.

“Our focus is on applied research and knowledge exchange that enables productivity improvements, resilience building, and responsible growth, ensuring that progress is achieved without losing the authenticity and character of the businesses and communities we work with.”

Each KTP project will be led by a skilled graduate KTP associate, who will be a full-time member of the business, with full support of the LBU academic teams.

For more information and to apply for the KTP Associate role of Process Analyst and Transformation Lead at Moon - please visit leedsbeckett.ac.uk/jobs/ The closing date for applications is 19 June 2025.

Leeds Beckett University is currently ranked eighth in the UK for its number of active KTPs.