Residents living near industrial waste recycling centre object expansion plans

Residents living near an industrial waste recycling centre in Sheffield have objected to the firm’s plans to expand its operations.

Blue Phoenix UK is applying to Sheffield City Council for planning permission to build a new processing building and increase its operating hours at Beeley Wood Recycling Village on Beeley Wood Lane in Middlewood.

Blue Phoenix recovers minerals and ferrous and non-ferrous metals from incinerator bottom ash (IBA) and turns it into construction materials. The company is applying to extend its opening hours from 7am to 8pm on weekdays and 7am to 4pm at weekends.

An online petition, signed by 56 people, calls on the council to “impose sensible planning constraints to reduce the environmental and community impact of the proposed IBA processing expansion by employing best available techniques to manage the additional atmospheric/dust pollution, and restricting weekend working”.

The petition says that residents have objected because of fine dust and atmospheric pollution. It states: “Winds will distribute this into the Wadsley Park Village housing estate, but there are also a number of sensitive receptors such as schools and nurseries in the fall-out zone.”

Other objections involve “significant degradation of public and community visual amenity” because of the expansion in size and height of open storage silos, concerns over noise nuisance and light pollution caused by expanding weekday operating into the evening and allowing operations on Sunday.

It also objects to increased HGV road traffic on the A6102 and Clay Wheels Lane and mentions “worsening of the wet concrete smell hanging around the public cycle path at the Beeley Wood end”.

The petition concludes: “Plans and consultant reports do not consider the cumulative health and environmental impacts of many other dusty and noisy process operations on Clay Wheels Lane, it is incumbent on the applicant to take measures which prevent the additional pollution reaching a tipping point.”

There have also been 51 objections to the planning application and one submission in support.

Bradfield Parish Council’s objection is “based on concerns around increased noise pollution for local residents; the increase in vehicle movement; the increase in hours of working specifically Sunday working and the general environmental impact on the surrounding area”.