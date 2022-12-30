Residents living across the water from a canalside pub have objected to an application to extend a patio area to allow outside drinking.

Nine people living on the opposite bank of the Calder and Hebble Navigation from the newly-opened Bridge Inn say the plan will lead to increased noise and disturbance.

The premises, previously called the Ruddy Duck, has been renamed following a £400,000 refurbishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners Marston Plc has submitted an application to Wakefield Council to vary its premises licence.

Residents object to new pub's patio drinking plans amid noise fears

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application seeks permission for a new external patio and wooden gazebo.

The company also wants permission to screen live sporting events and live music indoors until 11pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application document states: “The premises has become tired, having been heavily used, and is due for a significant refurbishment and relaunch.

“The overall use and nature of the premises will not change, with a strong food offer and family friendly environment remaining at the core of the operation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents of Chancel Road have written letters objecting to the scheme.

One states: “This would severely affect the residents of Chancel Road due to the distance between the new proposed boundary and the houses being approximately 30 metres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In addition, as there are no obstructions such as trees or buildings, the sound would be able to travel freely between the pub and the local houses.

“Chancel Road is a quiet residential area mainly inhabited by families and people of working age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Such a change could severely impact their lives and their right to quiet enjoyment of their homes.

Another resident states: “I am very concerned about this proposed plan and I do not wish to hear any loud noise outside my home on an evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am in a profession that requires a lot of mental and physical energy, and I believe that this would hinder how I do my job and how I support the community due to lack of sleep from the noise.”

Another homeowner says: “Many of our bedrooms face the canalside and there are numerous young families and children living on the street and allowing this revision to the premises licence will cause severe upset and distress and disruption to its residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The canalside already experiences anti-social behaviour and graffiti in the areas beneath the bridge crossing Barnsley Road and I only fear that this could also get worse should these changes be implemented.

“The pub chain has not attempted to consult or involve local residents regarding any of their refurbishment plans and I wish for my objection to this licence amendment to be formally logged and reviewed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of a licensing sub-committee will consider the application at a meeting on December 8.

The free house at Bridge Street, close to Wakefield city centre, closed last month to undergo an intensive makeover and officially reopened its doors on Monday (November 26).

Advertisement Hide Ad