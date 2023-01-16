An East Yorkshire restaurant owner has become the talk of the town after taking his entire workforce to Tenerife to thank them for their hard work.

Gary Chin owns three restaurants under the ‘Sumo’ name – two in Beverley and one in Hessle.

He paid for 35 of his staff to go abroad early in 2023 to express his gratitude at their work during a difficult 2022.

The team went to Tenerife and photographs captured them smiling and enjoying the sun with Mr Chin.

Gary Chin took 35 of his staff members to Tenerife to thank them for their hard work

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Mr Chin said he has paid for staff trips for the past ten years, since he opened his first takeaway in Hull on Newland Avenue.

“In total we brought 35 staff for this trip”, he said:

"We went to Tenerife, mainly to treat my hard working staff.”

When the team returned, Mr Chin said their trip had gone viral on social media and “all the people have been talking about it”.

