Retail crime 'out of control' - with incidents rocketing and tiny conviction rate for offenders

New figures from the British Retail Consortium’s Annual Crime Survey put retail crime at its highest level on record in statistics for 2023/24.

The survey reveals incidents of violence and abuse in 2023/24 climbed to over 2,000 per day, up from 1,300 the year before. This is more than three times what it was in 2020, when there were just 455 incidents a day. Incidents included racial or sexual abuse, physical assault or threats with weapons. There were 70 incidents per day which involved a weapon, more than double the previous year.

Only two per cent of incidents involving violence or abuse have resulted in a conviction. A total of 61 per cent of respondents to the BRC survey described the police response to incidents as ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’.

Retail crime rates have been rising across the country. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire

Helen Dickinson, Chief Executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “Retail crime is spiralling out of control.

"People in retail have been spat on, racially abused, and threatened with machetes. Every day this continues, criminals are getting bolder and more aggressive.

"We owe it to the three million hardworking people working in retail to bring the epidemic of crime to heel. No one should go to work in fear.

“With little faith in police attendance, it is no wonder criminals feel they have licence to steal, threaten, assault and abuse.

"Retailers are spending more than ever before, but they cannot prevent crime alone. We need the police to respond to and handle every reported incident appropriately. We look forward to seeing crucial legislation to protect retail workers being put in place later this year. Only if the industry, Government and police work together, can we finally see this awful trend reverse.”

Paddy Lillis, General Secretary of Usdaw, added: “The scale of the epidemic of retail crime is laid bare in this shocking BRC report. Crime has a very direct impact on the viability of stores, as retailers go to increasing lengths and expense to make them secure and safe. Communities are blighted by anti-social behaviour and store closures. Staff are working in fear of the next incident of abuse, threats or violence.

"We have campaigned along with the BRC for substantial legislative measures to combat this growing problem and we are pleased that the Government will be introducing the Crime and Policing Bill, which will meet our aims. That is only part of the fightback against the criminals and we will continue to work closely with retailers to deliver respect for shop workers.”

Chris Brook-Carter, Chief Executive of retail industry charity the Retail Trust, said: “Almost half of the retail workers we’ve surveyed told us they currently fear for their safety and nearly two thirds are stressed and anxious going to work due to this unacceptable level of retail crime. People are contacting our helpline in their thousands to report horrifying incidents of abuse and violence and many say that they are now at breaking point.