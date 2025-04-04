Retail investors are opposed to scrapping or restricting access to cash ISAs, research shows

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study found 61 per cent of retail investors do not want to see changes to ISA rules, which would scrap or restrict the annual allowance to cash ISAs.

Just 11 per cent questioned were in favour of changes to cash ISA rules, while 27 per cent did not express an opinion.

A Rathbones spokesman said: “Currently, adults can contribute up to £20,000 a year tax-free into ISAs and deposit all the money into cash ISAs, avoiding stocks and shares ISAs.

"Most recent Government data shows £41.627 billion was deposited in cash ISAs in the 2022/23 tax year, while £28.012 billion was invested in stocks and shares ISAs.”

Documents from last week’s Spring Statement said: “The Government is looking at options for reforms to Individual Savings Accounts that get the balance right between cash and equities to earn better returns for savers, boost the culture of retail investment, and support the growth mission.”

Some industry experts have called on the Treasury to scrap cash ISAs entirely while others have suggested cutting cash ISA annual contributions to £4,000 a year.

Rathbones’ research found just under one in five (19 per cent) retail investors would invest more in the stock market as a result of changes to cash ISA rules, with 4 per cent of those saying they would invest substantially more, with a further 15 per cent indicating they would only increase their investments slightly.

Around 17 per cent of those questioned say changes to cash ISA rules would have no impact on their investment in the stock market, while nearly one in 10 (9 per cent) would reduce the amount they invest in the stock market.

Nearly a third (32 per cent) do not know what they would do, while 22 per cent say any changes would not apply to them.

Faye Church, Chartered Senior Financial Planner at Rathbones said: “It’s not necessary to cut tax-free saving allowances to boost stock market investment.

"Those who are using cash ISAs are generally not choosing cash as an investment but as a stepping stone for something else.

"Cash ISAs can be used to hold monies that may be needed in the shorter term while also benefitting from tax-efficient interest - we find they are often popular with younger and mid-life clients looking to buy or move house, for instance.

“It’s not a sensible option to invest short-term monies in the stock market due to market volatility; there is no guarantee that your initial capital will retain its value.

"If cash ISAs are being used as a more long-term solution, investors could see much stronger returns in the stock market compared with cash savings, but many may need support from wealth advisers before making the decision to switch.”

* Rathbones commissioned Viewsbank to survey 619 people with pensions, cash ISAs, investment ISAs, shares, investment funds and cash savings between March 14 and March 17 2025. The sample represented the demographic profile of the UK, Rathbones said.

