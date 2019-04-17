Easter supermarket opening times in Yorkshire: hours for Asda, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi, Tesco and Lidl

Have your say

Easter bank holiday weekend is fast approaching, leaving many of us excitedly looking forward to some downtime and plenty of chocolate.

If you are planning on making the most of the long weekend with a foodie feast, here are all the supermarket opening times you need to know so you can stock up on supplies.

Supermarket opening times vary across the Easter weekend

When is Asda open?

Good Friday 19 April: Supermarkets open from 7am - 10pm. Superstores open 24 hours. Petrol station stores open from 6am - 10pm.

Easter Sunday 21 April: Supermarkets and superstores are closed. Petrol station stores open from 8am - 6pm.

Bank holiday Monday 22 April: Supermarkets and superstores are open from 7am - 8pm. Petrol station stores open from 6am - 8pm.

To double check store opening times near you, use the store finder on the website.

When is Sainsbury's open?

Good Friday 19 April: Sainsbury's Local stores open from 7am - 11pm. Superstores open from 7am - 9pm.

Easter Sunday 21 April: Sainsbury's Local stores open from 7am - 11pm. Superstores closed.

Bank holiday Monday 22 April: Sainsbury's Local stores open from 7am - 11pm. Superstores open from 9am - 8pm.

To double check store opening times near you, use the store finder on the website.

When is Morrisons open?

Good Friday 19 April: Stores open from 7am - 10pm. Petrol station stores open from 6.30pm - 10.30pm.

Easter Sunday 21 April: Stores are closed. Petrol station stores open from 7am - 9pm.

Bank holiday Monday 22 April: Stores open from 8am - 7pm. Petrol station stores open from 7am - 9pm.

To double check store opening times near you, use the store finder on the website.

When is Aldi open?

Good Friday 19 April: Stores open from 8am - 8pm.

Easter Sunday 21 April: Stores are closed.

Bank holiday Monday 22 April: Stores are open from 8am - 8pm.

To double check store opening times near you, use the store finder on the website.

When is Tesco open?

Good Friday 19 April: Express stores open from 6am - 11pm. Superstores open from 6am - 11pm. Metro stores open from 6am - 12pm.

Easter Sunday 21 April: Express stores open from 6am - 11pm. Superstores and Metro stores are closed.

Bank holiday Monday 22 April: Express stores open from 6am - 11pm. Superstores open from 9am - 6pm. Metro stores open from 9am - 8pm.

To double check store opening times near you, use the store finder on the website.

When is Lidl open?

Good Friday 19 April: Stores open from 8am - 10pm.

Easter Sunday 21 April: Stores are closed.

Bank holiday Monday 22 April: Stores open from 8am - 8pm.

To double check store opening times near you, use the store finder on the website.