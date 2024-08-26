Retailer Boyes buys former Pindar printing centre to turn into new Scarborough distribution centre

The company is taking over the former home of printing firm Pindar, which went into administration in early 2022 with the loss of hundreds of jobs.

Boyes, a family firm opened in William Boyes in 1881 as a single store in Scarborough and now has more than 70 shops across the North and Midlands, has purchased the vast 132,163 sq ft building within Eastfield Industrial Estate on Thornburgh Road.

Boyes will now start transforming the site into a new distribution centre that will operate alongside its existing warehouses on Havers Hill and Hopper Hill Road.

The former Pindar site is under new ownership.

Some operations will transfer to the new site, but it is expected that new jobs will be created when the new site comes fully on stream.

Andrew Boyes, chairman and joint managing director of the firm, said: “Investing in this new site will provide considerable additional storage space to augment Boyes’ two existing distribution centres in Scarborough.

“These sites were struggling for space, for the volume of stock being handled, so having a third warehouse facility will improve efficiency and provide the capacity to open more stores, as well as helping to ensure that all our shelves are stocked with the vast range of products that make us so popular with our customers.”

Boyes currently serves over a million customers every month from more than 70 stores across the East Midlands, the North West, Yorkshire and the North East. The retailer’s extensive product range now spans more than 30,000 different items.

Property consultancy GV&Co had marketed the vacant building and oversaw the sale.

Will Woodhall, a surveyor from GV&Co’s agency team, said: “We generated a lot of interest in this site from both potential occupiers and investors, but it’s very satisfying to agree a sale to such a well-known and longstanding Scarborough based company.

“It’s also good news for the town as a whole, because ultimately this deal will create jobs and help to support local economic activity, as well as giving an empty building a new lease of life.”

Paul Jenkins from Cedarwood, which had previously asset managed the site on behalf of the landlord, said: “Following the demise of Pindar, which was sad news for Scarborough, it’s good news that the sale to Boyes has gone through as it will support the growth of a local employer.”

Pindar was one of Scarborough’s oldest companies, dating back to 1836.

The company produced magazines and newspapers at the site for companies such as Daily Mail publisher DMG Media, Bauer Media, Guardian News as well as Reach.

The business formed part of the YM Group, which included three printing companies comprising of York Mailing based in Elvington, YM Chantry in Wakefield and Pindar in Scarborough.