The group posted like-for-like sales growth of 4 per cent for the 13 weeks to June 1, with a 5 per cent rise across global travel stores and a 1 per cent drop for its high street business.

But the figures showed a slowdown from the 15 per cent sales growth notched up in the first half across its travel shops based in railway stations, airports and hospitals worldwide.

The group is coming up against strong comparatives from a year earlier, when trading was boosted by the rebound in global travel following the pandemic.

Retailer WH Smith has said it is well set for the peak summer holiday season as buoyant sales across its travel sites continue to offset slower trading in its high street arm. (Photo by John Stillwell/PA Wire)

WH Smith said that, while sales fell overall across its UK high street business, including online, its bricks and mortar stores “performed well”, with like-for-like revenues flat over the third quarter.

It recently unveiled the next tranche of Toys R Us shops to launch within its stores over the summer as part of a tie-up with the children’s chain.

WH Smith said it has opened five Toys R Us shop-in-shops within stores and is on track to open another 25 by the end of August.

It said: “The group is well positioned as we enter our peak summer trading period.

“Good trading momentum continues across all three travel divisions and we are in a strong position to capitalise on substantial growth opportunities across our markets.”

WH Smith said its aim to become a “one-stop-shop” for travel essentials is continuing to bear fruit, with UK travel site sales up 8 per cent on a comparable store basis.

This includes growth of 8 per cent in airports, 14 per cent in hospitals and 8 per cent in railway stations.

Like-for-like travel sales remained flat across its North American chain and were 7 per cent higher in the rest of the world division, but, stripping out currency effects, total sales were 5 per cent and 16 per cent higher across these businesses respectively.

A survey issued last month revealed that retail footfall across the UK remains well down on last year as bank holidays and improving weather failed to lure customers away from online shopping.

Total footfall was down 3.6 per cent on a year ago but an improvement on April’s 7.2 per cent drop, according to BRC (British Retail Consortium)-Sensormatic IQ data.

High street footfall was down 2.7 per cent, while shopping centre visits remained at 4.5 per cent lower than the previous May.

All UK nations saw a year-on-year fall despite improving on April’s figures, topped by Scotland at 5.4 per cent.

Speaking last month, BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Retailers will be hopeful that a warm summer, coupled with events such as the European Championships and Olympics, will boost footfall across all major shopping destinations across the UK.”

Andy Sumpter, from Sensormatic Solutions, said: “Retailers were dealt some good news in May, as footfall recovered against the month before.