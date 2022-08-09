Non-food enterprises welcomed the events as a huge boost for business and Kathryn Shillito, HullBID Executive Director, said there will be more to come.

She said: “The response to our events programme has been amazing and we will soon be announcing more attractions with particular emphasis on family fun. We are planning a big steampunk festival – a first for Hull – in October and we are in the process of organising some dinosaur street entertainment on Saturday 17 September.

“There’s also the fourth of this year’s Hull Street Food Nights still to come and we’re now working on ideas to pull in the crowds for Christmas and into 2023. With all of this we work closely with city centre businesses to ensure our events are proven crowd-pullers which deliver bottom-line benefits.

HullBID’s summer of sensational food celebrations brough thousands of people to the city’s Fruit Market area as the third of this year’s Hull Street Food Nights was followed by the return of the Yum! Festival of Food and Drink.

“The latest in our Hull Street Food Nights programme was another huge success and our first Yum! Festival since 2019 was phenomenal, featuring local businesses as well as a bit more variety from further afield and generating welcome trade for businesses in all sectors across the city centre.”

Visitors to Yum! were able to tuck into everything from burgers and bangers to Greek specialities, Indian spice, Singapore noodles and Jamaican jerk chicken as well as

pizza, pies and other pastry. For those with a sweet tooth there was an array of cookies, cupcakes, fudges, brownies and other assorted bakes.