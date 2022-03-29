The awards, which have been running for 12 years, recognise and celebrate the fastest growing, privately owned businesses across the region.

Based on financial data filed with Companies House, which relates to the previous three years of trading, the 2022 Yorkshire Fastest 50 identifies some of the region’s most successful businesses that bring prosperity to Yorkshire, providing opportunities for local people and attracting investment to the region.

The prestigious awards took place at Aspire Leeds on Friday 25 March. The in-person event was the first in three years, bringing together over 150 businesses leaders from

across the region.

The event was co-hosted by Greg Wright of the Yorkshire Post alongside Ward Hadaway's Leeds executive partner, Emma Digby. They were also joined on stage for a keynote speech by the acclaimed and compelling Chris Rea CBE, managing director of Rotherham based AESSEAL.

The 50 best performing companies are listed today here in the Yorkshire Post, reflecting those which have consistently increased turnover whilst remaining profitable. They are

ranked in order, with awards given to three different winner categories: small, medium, and large businesses. One of these winners is named as the overall fastest growing Yorkshire business for the year.

She said: “Friday’s event at Aspire Leeds was an absolute privilege to host and it was wonderful to have so many inspiring figures from our Yorkshire business community in the room, for the first time in a long time. The energy was electric.

“Yorkshire businesses have shown absolutely no fear in tackling whatever challenges have been thrown at them these past three years - which have been considerable. They exemplify a drive and determination that is inspiring to witness and everyone on the list deserves recognition. They have shown resilience, optimism, innovation and energy - and the fact that they share a combined turnover of £1.75billion is a testament to their hard work and tenacity.”

The Overall Fastest Growing Business for 2022 Ivegate Limited.

Taking the crown for the overall fastest growing Yorkshire business for 2022 is Leeds based building services specialist, Ivegate, which also tops the medium business category

(turnover £10-£30 million). The company recorded an astounding average turnover growth of over 250 percent - one of the largest Fastest 50 businesses in Yorkshire has ever produced.

Dominic Ford is Operations Director at Ivegate. Speaking about the company’s award win, he said; “It’s humbling to win such a highly regarded award in Yorkshire, we’re very proud

and it is a testament to the hard work our staff and management have put in over the last few years. Our business is based on the continued support of our clients, suppliers and, most importantly our team who work incredibly hard to deliver first class service to our customers.

“We are incredibly proud to be a Yorkshire business. We have been lucky enough to be involved in some significant projects within the region including the relocation of Channel 4

to Leeds. And we are proud to represent here. Our success is based on the core values of Yorkshire people - hard work, value for money and most importantly, honesty. We are passionate about developing the next generation of Yorkshire professionals.

"This is evidenced by our drive to employ at least five apprentices per year in a sector that has been starved of the development of young people for too long.”

Joule Hot Water Systems UK, based in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, took the title for the fastest growing large business (turnover over £30 million). The company provides complete renewable heating solutions through a wide range of options for heating, hot water and ventilation systems.

The firm, which was ranked 7th in the Fastest 50 list in 2021 recorded an average turnover growth 61 percent to win this years’ award.

The third award winner, with a phenomenal average turnover growth of 128 percent is The Body Doctor, which specialises in eyecare, based in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. The business won the small Yorkshire business category (turnover between £1million-£10 million).

This year’s list represents companies from a broad range of sectors, including manufacturing, motor vehicle repairs, construction and the built environment, residential care, plus food and drinks. Three-quarters of the businesses featured are new to the list.

Ms Digby added: “The list this year represents a hugely diverse range of businesses flying the flag for innovation, resilience and the entrepreneurial spirit that is so vibrant and evident here in Yorkshire.

"Interestingly, nearly 75 percent of companies featured this year are new to the list – showing that with hard work, determination and the right decision making, you can grow significantly in a short period of time.

"Congratulations to all those who appear in this year's Yorkshire Fastest 50 list. As a firm, we continue to champion and support businesses throughout the North, many already

working with our expert commercial and corporate teams in Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle. We’re looking forward to continuing to tell their stories in the pages of the Yorkshire Post over the coming weeks.”

Here is Yorkshire’s Fastest 50 for 2022 in ranked order.

1 Ivegate Limited

Winner: Overall Fastest Growing Business 2022 / Fastest Growing Medium Business

2 The Body Doctor Limited

Winner: Fastest Growing Small Business

3 All Seasons Interiors Limited

4 Fulcrum Group Holdings Limited

5 Front Five Building Services Ltd

6 Nathaniel Carter & Mcskelly Auctioneers Limited

7 Joule Hot Water Systems UK Ltd

Winner: Fastest Growing Large Business

8 Elemental Resource Management Limited#

9 Vizion Network Limited

10 Key Electrical Contractors & Storefitters Limited

11: Community Partners Limited

12 : Thomas Owen Care Limited

13: Cubico Group Limited

14: Turners Accident Repair Limited

15: Loadhog Limited

16: Aire Global Limited

17: Assured Data Protection Limited

18: Tekfloor Limited

19: Sonic Megastore Limited

20: BTL Group Limited

21: Cawingredients Limited

22: Homes For Students Limited

23: PC Specialist Limited

24: Cloud Nine International Limited

25: Brew York Limited

26: Hemingways Group Holdings Ltd

27: Copernus Limited

28: Hisense UK Limited

29: National Accident Repair Group Limited

30: BHJ UK Seafood Limited

31: GBUK Group Limited

32: Easilift Loading Systems Limited

33: Brierstone Limited

34: Elecomm Limited

35: United Gas & Power Ltd

36: Eimskip UK Limited

37: B - Sporting Limited

38: Astonish Holdings Limited

39: Burlington Care Holdings Limited

40: Lablogic Group Holdings Limited

41: Major Recruitment Limited

42: Paneltex Limited

43: Dwco 4 Limited

44: Boston Energy Limited

45: Origin Packaging Limited

46: Cromar Building Products Limited

47: Scientific Laboratory Supplies Group Ltd

48: Integra Buildings Limited

49: Reynolds 2000 Limited