The awards, which have been running for 12 years, recognise and celebrate the fastest growing, privately owned businesses across the region.
Based on financial data filed with Companies House, which relates to the previous three years of trading, the 2022 Yorkshire Fastest 50 identifies some of the region’s most successful businesses that bring prosperity to Yorkshire, providing opportunities for local people and attracting investment to the region.
The prestigious awards took place at Aspire Leeds on Friday 25 March. The in-person event was the first in three years, bringing together over 150 businesses leaders from
across the region.
The event was co-hosted by Greg Wright of the Yorkshire Post alongside Ward Hadaway's Leeds executive partner, Emma Digby. They were also joined on stage for a keynote speech by the acclaimed and compelling Chris Rea CBE, managing director of Rotherham based AESSEAL.
The 50 best performing companies are listed today here in the Yorkshire Post, reflecting those which have consistently increased turnover whilst remaining profitable. They are
ranked in order, with awards given to three different winner categories: small, medium, and large businesses. One of these winners is named as the overall fastest growing Yorkshire business for the year.
Emma Digby is Executive Partner at Ward Hadaway, Leeds and introduced the awards on the day.
She said: “Friday’s event at Aspire Leeds was an absolute privilege to host and it was wonderful to have so many inspiring figures from our Yorkshire business community in the room, for the first time in a long time. The energy was electric.
“Yorkshire businesses have shown absolutely no fear in tackling whatever challenges have been thrown at them these past three years - which have been considerable. They exemplify a drive and determination that is inspiring to witness and everyone on the list deserves recognition. They have shown resilience, optimism, innovation and energy - and the fact that they share a combined turnover of £1.75billion is a testament to their hard work and tenacity.”
Taking the crown for the overall fastest growing Yorkshire business for 2022 is Leeds based building services specialist, Ivegate, which also tops the medium business category
(turnover £10-£30 million). The company recorded an astounding average turnover growth of over 250 percent - one of the largest Fastest 50 businesses in Yorkshire has ever produced.
Dominic Ford is Operations Director at Ivegate. Speaking about the company’s award win, he said; “It’s humbling to win such a highly regarded award in Yorkshire, we’re very proud
and it is a testament to the hard work our staff and management have put in over the last few years. Our business is based on the continued support of our clients, suppliers and, most importantly our team who work incredibly hard to deliver first class service to our customers.
“We are incredibly proud to be a Yorkshire business. We have been lucky enough to be involved in some significant projects within the region including the relocation of Channel 4
to Leeds. And we are proud to represent here. Our success is based on the core values of Yorkshire people - hard work, value for money and most importantly, honesty. We are passionate about developing the next generation of Yorkshire professionals.
"This is evidenced by our drive to employ at least five apprentices per year in a sector that has been starved of the development of young people for too long.”
Joule Hot Water Systems UK, based in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, took the title for the fastest growing large business (turnover over £30 million). The company provides complete renewable heating solutions through a wide range of options for heating, hot water and ventilation systems.
The firm, which was ranked 7th in the Fastest 50 list in 2021 recorded an average turnover growth 61 percent to win this years’ award.
The third award winner, with a phenomenal average turnover growth of 128 percent is The Body Doctor, which specialises in eyecare, based in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire. The business won the small Yorkshire business category (turnover between £1million-£10 million).
This year’s list represents companies from a broad range of sectors, including manufacturing, motor vehicle repairs, construction and the built environment, residential care, plus food and drinks. Three-quarters of the businesses featured are new to the list.
Ms Digby added: “The list this year represents a hugely diverse range of businesses flying the flag for innovation, resilience and the entrepreneurial spirit that is so vibrant and evident here in Yorkshire.
"Interestingly, nearly 75 percent of companies featured this year are new to the list – showing that with hard work, determination and the right decision making, you can grow significantly in a short period of time.
"Congratulations to all those who appear in this year's Yorkshire Fastest 50 list. As a firm, we continue to champion and support businesses throughout the North, many already
working with our expert commercial and corporate teams in Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle. We’re looking forward to continuing to tell their stories in the pages of the Yorkshire Post over the coming weeks.”
Here is Yorkshire’s Fastest 50 for 2022 in ranked order.
1 Ivegate Limited
Winner: Overall Fastest Growing Business 2022 / Fastest Growing Medium Business
2 The Body Doctor Limited
Winner: Fastest Growing Small Business
3 All Seasons Interiors Limited
4 Fulcrum Group Holdings Limited
5 Front Five Building Services Ltd
6 Nathaniel Carter & Mcskelly Auctioneers Limited
7 Joule Hot Water Systems UK Ltd
Winner: Fastest Growing Large Business
8 Elemental Resource Management Limited#
9 Vizion Network Limited
10 Key Electrical Contractors & Storefitters Limited
11: Community Partners Limited
12 : Thomas Owen Care Limited
13: Cubico Group Limited
14: Turners Accident Repair Limited
15: Loadhog Limited
16: Aire Global Limited
17: Assured Data Protection Limited
18: Tekfloor Limited
19: Sonic Megastore Limited
20: BTL Group Limited
21: Cawingredients Limited
22: Homes For Students Limited
23: PC Specialist Limited
24: Cloud Nine International Limited
25: Brew York Limited
26: Hemingways Group Holdings Ltd
27: Copernus Limited
28: Hisense UK Limited
29: National Accident Repair Group Limited
30: BHJ UK Seafood Limited
31: GBUK Group Limited
32: Easilift Loading Systems Limited
33: Brierstone Limited
34: Elecomm Limited
35: United Gas & Power Ltd
36: Eimskip UK Limited
37: B - Sporting Limited
38: Astonish Holdings Limited
39: Burlington Care Holdings Limited
40: Lablogic Group Holdings Limited
41: Major Recruitment Limited
42: Paneltex Limited
43: Dwco 4 Limited
44: Boston Energy Limited
45: Origin Packaging Limited
46: Cromar Building Products Limited
47: Scientific Laboratory Supplies Group Ltd
48: Integra Buildings Limited
49: Reynolds 2000 Limited
50: One Stop Business Group Limited