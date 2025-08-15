Revealing the tech tactics to keep you and your kids gaming, posting and gambling: David Richards

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Track behaviour, predict the weak point, serve the nudge. A colleague beside me, one of the inventors of the big data that powered this new world, leaned over and whispered, “What chance do our children have?”

He was right. The room was impressed. I was not. I felt as if I had been shown a smiling machine with its hand already on the tiller of our attention.

You can see the shape of that machine in the most familiar mobile titles. Candy Crush eases you in, then serves a board that is one move short. A free booster appears as your patience begins to fray. Pokémon GO hooks you with daily streaks and weekend events. Clash of Clans uses filling bars and tidy timers that pull you back after lunch and again before bed.

A teenager looks at the screen of a mobile phone (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Keep the loop short, mix certainty with surprise, reward the return, not the result. Stop you pressing quit.

After a while, once you get the pattern, you cannot help but see it. The system observes what you’re doing and fine-tunes the next minute to keep you within the narrow band where frustration and boredom cannot set in.

Habit is the product. You come back because you returned yesterday. The glossy language is engagement. The working reality is, don’t let them leave.

Social media sits on the same branch. Infinite scroll removes natural stopping points. Likes and shares are small, sporadic rewards dispensed often enough to keep you flicking. The feed adapts to mood and habit, not out of kindness, but to hold your gaze.

David Richards pictured at the Cutlers Hall, Sheffield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Gambling watched all this and borrowed the vocabulary. Start with tempo. In-play markets slice a single match into hundreds of tiny decisions. Slots spin in seconds. Cash out is a tap. Speed compresses judgment.

Then progress and surprise. Games taught us to love bars that fill and tiers that glint. Gambling translates that into points, ladders and VIP levels that reward volume, not judgment, and that reset on a timetable that punishes anyone who pauses.

I once challenged a technologist who claimed that in-play gambling was good for the consumer. His example was the granny whose horse falls at the first fence in the Grand National. With live betting, he said, she could bet on another horse and still be interested.

No, I said. It ensures they can keep you on the table until you lose everything. Before, the horse fell, and you stopped. There was a natural exit. Now the market offers the next fence, the next place, the next race, a cash out, a reload bonus. The point is to remove stopping points.

The same mathematics that helps a game stop you quitting helps a bookmaker find your weak moments. Who deposits after midnight? Who chases after two losses? The message arrives when the model says it should. A bonus lands just when frustration would otherwise turn to exit. A cordial check-in appears when spending softens. It feels like service. It is retention.

This is the danger. Not the single reckless bet, but the slow conversion of play into pay.

Children spend much of their young lives in game-shaped worlds where the loop never ends.

Teach them that the casino speaks the same language, and you do not protect them, you prepare them for it. It is a business model that turns human frailty into quarterly growth.