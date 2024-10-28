Revenue jumps for Yorkshire-based One Health as firm expects to be 'positively impacted' by end of junior doctor strikes

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm, which provides treatment in orthopaedics, spine, general surgery and gynaecology, announced that its revenue had grown to £13.4m for the six months ending 30 September, up from £11.1m in the same period last year.

The company said this was driven by a 29 per cent increase in new patient numbers, new NHS surgeons joining the Group and increased surgical capacity.

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, the company said: “The Group expects revenue for the year to be positively impacted by the settlement of the NHS Junior Doctors pay dispute through an associated increase in the NHS tariff."

The company said it now expected a positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margin improvement for its 2025 financial year, with full year underlying EBITDA expected to come in above previous expectations of £1.9m This shows a jump from the year prior when the company posted underlying EBITDA of £1.6m. It said the uplift in NHS tariff, as well as an increase in patient numbers and surgical capacity and other small margin improvement initiatives had led to the change.

Adam Binns, chief executive officer of One Health Group, said:“One Health Group has had another period of strong growth resulting in performance significantly ahead of last year against all key metrics.

“Activity has been bolstered with increasing numbers of NHS patients choosing One Health through ‘Patient Choice’ and growing numbers of NHS surgeons providing their services to us.”

“The recent change in Government has had a positive effect on the business with an increased use of independent sector support cited as one of the key actions to reduce NHS waiting lists.

“Our business model provides high quality surgical care, local to the patient, free at the point of delivery, and is becoming more widely recognised for helping to reduce the pressure of waiting lists on the NHS, supported by a greater level of awareness of ‘Patient Choice’ amongst the general public. We continue to look forward to the future with confidence.”

The Group said it had continued to build its pipeline of additional surgeons and hospitals, and that it is “progressing” its plans for a new surgical hub in an area which it said is “underserved by both NHS and private hospitals” and where One Health currently receives high numbers of NHS patient referrals.

It said the new site would “significantly increase operating capacity and positively impact gross margins”, adding: “the high demand for local care will result in the surgical hub quickly achieving strong utilisation. Following good feedback on the pre-application consultation, full planning will be submitted later this year”.

The company said it was working with a number of specialist suppliers and currently estimates total land and hub costs will be in the region of £8m to £9m, with a hub anticipated to be operational around a year after construction commences.

The company added that its financial year has historically been second half weighted, therefore its 2025 fiscal year is also anticipated to be ahead of current market expectations.

One Health treated 7,857 new patients during the six months to September, up from 6,091 in the same period the year prior.

The company also delivered 19,674 consultations, up from 15,239 last year, and 3,427 surgical procedures, up from 3,002 last year. These came through nine independent hospitals.

The group added: “This year One Health has successfully established five year contracts with our largest NHS commissioners representing 70 per cent of our revenue, moving away from the historic annual renewal process.