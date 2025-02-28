Review 'completely ignores' those responsible for loan charge scandal, MPs tell Chancellor

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the All-Party Parliamentary Loan Charge & Taxpayer Fairness Group (APPG) are demanding the Government takes action against the promoters who made millions by mis-selling schemes associated with the loan charge, a policy which has been linked with 10 suicides.

Last month, the Government commissioned Ray McCann, former President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, to lead a new independent review into the loan charge. The loan charge, first announced in 2016, was designed to tackle historical use of contrived tax avoidance schemes that seek to avoid charges of income tax and National Insurance by disguising remuneration as a form of non-taxable payment, typically in the form of a loan. There was an outcry when people on modest incomes were hit with unexpected and life-changing tax bills in connection with the loan charge after acting on professional advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In January, Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury James Murray said the Government was honouring its commitment to launch an independent review of the Loan Charge.

In a letter to the Chancellor, the MPs state: "One of the biggest disappointments of the very limited review is that despite you yourself describing people as “victims of mis-selling” and you and your colleagues being highly critical of the previous Government for allowing HMRC to pursue them and not pursue those who perpetrated the mis- selling, the review as announced completely ignores those responsible." (Photo by John Walton/PA Wire)

However, in a letter to the Chancellor Rachel Reeves, members of the APPG said this was not the full review into the loan charge which it had previously called for.

The letter states: “However, we do of course welcome that someone who is currently outside of HMRC is reviewing settlement terms/figures, to assess if they are reasonable, fair and affordable, or not.”

In the letter, the MPs seek clarification on a number of points, including the role that the Treasury and HMRC will have in the review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter states: "We need a categorical assurance that neither HMRC nor Treasury officials will be allowed to see other evidence submitted, especially from individuals. Without this assurance, many people will simply not feel comfortable submitting evidence of their own case, because it would be assumed that HMRC will examine it and (as they have done with evidence before, including that provided by the APPG) will seek to give a different and partial impression.”

The letter continues: "One of the biggest disappointments of the very limited review is that despite you yourself describing people as ‘victims of mis-selling’ and you and your colleagues being highly critical of the previous Government for allowing HMRC to pursue them and not pursue those who perpetrated the mis-selling, the review as announced completely ignores those responsible.”

"We presume therefore the Government will be announcing other measures outside of the remit of the review of settlement terms, to properly take action against those who promoted and operated and mis-sold these schemes, some of whom made millions of pounds by doing so.”

"It is deeply disappointing when you described people as innocent victims of mis-selling that the current review instead continues the current position of assuming guilt on the part of all these people. We hope you will go some way to putting this right by announcing tough retrospective action against promoters and operators of schemes and seek some of the tax being demanded from them, which would of course enable Mr McCann to be more generous in resolving cases for all those mis-sold.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Treasury spokesperson said: “The Government has commissioned an independent review of the Loan Charge to help bring the matter to a close for those affected whilst ensuring fairness for all taxpayers. We have every confidence in Ray McCann as the independent reviewer, and we will respond to the review by Autumn Budget 2025.”

As set out in the terms of reference, the reviewer will have the final say on what is included in his report, the spokesman said.

A spokesman said the terms of reference also make clear that it will be for the reviewer to decide what arrangements are needed to engage with stakeholders during the review.

The statement added: “The terms of reference do not say that HMT or HMRC will be analysing evidence that others submit to the independent review. The review is independent of HMT and HMRC.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The terms of reference explain that HMT and HMRC must make all possible efforts to support the review team’s work by providing them with any information that they request in a timely fashion unless there is a legal reason not to, the statement added.

They also explain that information provided by HMT and HMRC to the review team and factual comments provided on draft reports will be published after the review has concluded, the statement added.

A Treasury spokesman said that alongside the review, the Government is committed to tackling promoters of tax avoidance.

“As announced at the Budget, we will consult on a package of measures to tackle promoters of marketed tax avoidance, including new powers focused on those who own or control promoter organisations and exploring options to tackle legal professionals behind avoidance schemes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the Budget, we also announced action to tackle tax avoidance by umbrella companies, where most disguised remuneration now takes place. The Government will introduce legislation, effective from April 2026, to make recruitment agencies using umbrella companies legally responsible for accounting for PAYE on workers’ pay.”