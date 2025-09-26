Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of a major cross-party Parliamentary group have written to the Treasury to express their concerns about the limited scope of the loan charge review and the fact it appears to be treated as a fiscal decision linked to the Budget.

In a letter to James Murray, the chief secretary to the Treasury, members of the All-Party Parliamentary Loan Charge & Taxpayer Fairness Group (APPG) state: “The loan charge, as you have acknowledged yourself, is a deeply controversial policy that has spectacularly failed to deliver its stated objectives, as well as causing untold misery, mental and family breakdown and tragically leading to the suicides of 10 people and the attempted suicide of others. A genuine review would be looking into all of this, the legislation itself and the failure to stop the promotion of tax avoidance schemes, as well as the devastating and unfair human impact, through targeting victims of mis-selling, as opposed to all those who profited from recommending, promoting and operating these schemes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The loan charge, first announced in 2016, was designed to tackle historical use of contrived tax avoidance schemes that seek to avoid charges of income tax and National Insurance by disguising remuneration as a form of non-taxable payment, typically a loan.

In the letter to James Murray, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, the All-Party Parliamentary Loan Charge & Taxpayer Fairness Group, says the loan charge is "a deeply controversial policy that has spectacularly failed to deliver its stated objectives, as well as causing untold misery, mental and family breakdown and tragically leading to the suicides of ten people and the attempted suicide of others." (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

There was an outcry when thousands of people on modest incomes were hit with life-changing bills due to the charge, after they acted on professional advice. Changes were made to the loan charge following a review in 2019 which reduced its impact, but the APPG still believes the policy is flawed. Earlier this year, Mr Murray commissioned Ray McCann, the former President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, to lead a fresh review into the loan charge. However, the announcement caused dismay among some MPs and campaigners, with Greg Smith MP, Co-Chair of the APPG, stating the review is not a review at all as it will “not change the position people are in, nor review the legislation and whether it was fair and justified”.

In a statement for The Yorkshire Post, Mr Smith said: "It is clear from the Minister’s own words that the McCann Review recommendations will be subject to private discussion between Mr McCann and the Treasury and HMRC before the report is published. We also know that the Minister has put serious restrictions on what can be recommended in terms of reducing HMRC’s controversial demands. Even in the context of this only being a very limited review of settlement terms and not of the Loan Charge, this is yet more proof that the McCann Review is not independent.

“It is also troubling the report will be published as part of the Budget announcements - and at the same time as the Government’s response to recommendations it has had an input into. The Loan Charge has been a catastrophic policy failure, not achieving its aim of stopping the promotion of disguised remuneration schemes as well as leading to suicides and attempted suicides and a genuine review would be looking at this. Instead this Government is treating it simply as a fiscal matter and a settlement tinkering exercise based on what, if any, small concessions the Treasury is prepared to make.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Considering that both James Murray and (the Chancellor) Rachel Reeves have acknowledged that people are victims of mis-selling, this is desperately disappointing and clearly not the ‘genuinely independent’ review of the Loan Charge Scandal they promised.”

An HM Treasury spokesperson said: “The Government has commissioned an independent review of the Loan Charge to help bring the matter to a close for those affected whilst ensuring fairness for all taxpayers. We have every confidence in the Ray McCann as the independent reviewer, and we will respond to the review by the Autumn Budget.”

In a document associated with terms of reference for the loan charge, the Government says: “Following concerns expressed by Parliamentarians and others, the previous Government commissioned an independent review of the Loan Charge in 2019, led by Lord Morse. However, the Government recognises that concerns continue to be raised about the Loan Charge and some feel strongly that it has not been handled appropriately. The aim of this review is to provide a fresh perspective on the matter.”

"It is also an acknowledgement that this issue has not been brought to a close and there are ongoing concerns that warrant further scrutiny.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury commissioned an independent review of the Loan Charge in early 2025.

In the terms of reference for the review, the Government says: “Disguised remuneration schemes have been considered by the courts.

"In the most notable case in 2017, the Supreme Court agreed with HMRC that schemes that redirect earnings and ultimately pay them in the form of loans do not succeed in avoiding tax. In a further decision in 2022, the Court of Appeal confirmed that even where other parties (such as employers or agencies) have obligations to operate PAYE, the liability for income tax is that of the employee.”

The Government said it believes that it is right that those who did not pay the right amount of income tax and National Insurance are required to resolve their affairs with HMRC.