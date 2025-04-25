Revolut profit tops £1bn as UK bank to launch this year

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company, Europe’s most valuable start-up, is preparing to launch its UK bank this year. It reported a pre-tax profit of 1.4 billion US dollars (£1.1 billion) for 2024, more than double the 438 million US dollars (£329 million) made in 2023.

This was driven by revenues within its wealth division which quadrupled year-on-year, thanks to increased crypto trading activity and the launch of Revolut’s own crypto exchange, it said.

The price of Bitcoin hit an all-time high in late 2024, topping 100,000 dollars (£75,100) before falling in recent months. The group’s subscriptions revenue also soared 74% to £423 million as more customers took advantage of the money app’s paid plans.

