Revolution Beauty: Frasers Group considers takeover deal

Revolution told shareholders on Monday morning that Frasers – which owns Sports Direct and Flannels – “is one of a number of parties conducting due diligence” on the business.

It comes after Revolution formally put itself up for sale last month after being approached by an unnamed suitor.

“There can be no certainty that Frasers’ interest will result in a firm offer for the company,” Revolution said in a statement.

“Further updates will be provided if and when appropriate. Shareholders are advised to take no action at this time.”

The company, which sells make-up and cosmetics online and through concessions, had recently seen its shares slide to an all-time low in the face of tumbling sales.

Bosses had previously told investors they were reviewing its funding options before its current £32 million credit facility expires in October.

In May, Revolution reported its sales dropped by 26 per cent to £141.6 million for the year to February 28, compared with a year earlier.