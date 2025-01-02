Revolution Beauty settles legal claim with former shareholder

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Revolution has agreed to pay Chrysalis a “non-material sum”, which is less than 1 per cent of Chrysalis’s stock market value, according to the investor, but the amount was not disclosed.

Revolution – which sells make-up, skincare, hair and body products online and through concessions – said the “confidential” settlement was reached without any admission of liability from either firm and that Chrysalis will not be taking any legal claim forward.

Chrysalis, which invests in public and private companies, had said earlier this year it would take legal action against Revolution Beauty, with potential claims for more than £45m

Revolution Beauty has agreed a settlement with former major shareholder Chrysalis Investments over legal claims against the cosmetics brand. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

It bought shares in Revolution Beauty when it floated in July 2021 for more than £40m before selling its holding in late 2022 for about £5.7m – a fraction of its initial investment.

Revolution Beauty was thrown into crisis in 2022 when its auditors refused to sign off on its accounts for the previous year, with shares in the firm sent tumbling.

It led to an investigation into the business and its shares being suspended from the London Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, Revolution also became embroiled in a battle with Boohoo, which owns more than a quarter of the company’s shares, over demands to replace its leadership team.

The troubles culminated in the resignation of its co-founder, Adam Minto, as well as former chief executive Bob Holt and chairman Derek Zissman.

Chrysalis claimed in 2024 that when it bought into Revolution Beauty, “the original share purchase was made on the basis that information provided to the company by Revolution prior to the company’s purchase of the shares in Revolution, and during the period in which the shares were held prior to their sale, contained misstatements and material omissions”.