Revolutionary product saving the soles of all 160000 feet and shoes running the TCS London Marathon and beyond

The team at Save our Soles are thrilled to have supported 100s of TCS London Marathon runners from first-timers to the elite - by giving them the care where they need it most - their feet and shoes; with the revolutionary Atacama shoe dryer.

Introducing The Atacama - saving the soles of all 160000 feet and shoes that ran the TCS London Marathon and beyond

Taking proper care of your feet is an ultra-marathon, not a sprint, or even a regular-sized marathon. And it starts right now. Running or walking with sweaty or wet shoes can cause all kinds of problems. Problems that can be avoided with a quick blast of the Atacama.

A quick blast from th Atacam and shoes are dry again and free from bacteria build up

And that’s what we’re all about at Save our Soles – helping everyday athletes to keep putting one healthy foot in front of the other.

So slap those soggy sneakers onto the Atacama and get ready for the toastiest run of your life.

Save our Soles is a start-up conceived and developed by a like-minded group of passionate everyday runners our first product - The Atacama - is a revolutionary plug-in shoe dryer designed to prolong the health of your shoes and feet and keep everyone running!

Sophie Bennett, the former Bath Rugby Club coach who ran the London Marathon on Sunday, who is also a running coach said: "As a coach and a competitive runner, I know how important footcare is, and the Atacama is already a part of my daily routine - it’s certainly rescued my shoes after a really hot day for the Marathon!"

The Atacama in action - quick drying prolongs the life of any active shoes and reduces bacteria that can cause infections and longer term foot issues

Many runners agree. The GB, Bradford and Leeds Rugby League legend Jamie Peacock, now a serious ultra-marathon runner and Cross Fit competitor. Jamie says: ‘After a Cross fit session or a long run in the heat, my shoes are a swamp. The Atacama dries them fast, so they are ready to go again - no excuses.’