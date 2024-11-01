Revolutionising business with PLAY: York workshop offers a fresh approach

Karen McMillan, a seasoned professional with almost two decades of experience in coaching and communication, has announced the launch of a workshop for female entrepreneurs.

It explores the benefits of introducing a light-hearted approach into the workplace to discover alternative strategic ways to expand and grow businesses.

The event, ‘Confidently YouTM | Taking fun seriously in business’ which will take place on Friday 8th November at Middlethorpe Manor between 9.30am and 3pm, focuses on how the power of play can overcome limitations in the way businesses are run and fundamentally change attitudes and approaches. Utilising a host of techniques and thought-provoking activities including roleplay, creative problem-solving exercises, playful group challenges, and mindset-shifting games, the session will cover how to:

· Shake off self-doubt – simple strategies to shift mindsets, calm nerves and reduce stress

· Overcome overwhelming feelings – powerful tools and insights that ignite confidence and resiliency

· Know your worth – tactics to connect with your self-worth and shift your money mindset

· Be more courageous - learn to embrace new opportunities and challenges with less fear and second-guessing

Karen McMillan, Business Founder, explained: ‘I wanted to create this workshop because I’ve seen firsthand how stress and overwhelm can stifle creativity and confidence in business. I want to offer female entrepreneurs a space to reconnect with their playful side, knowing that play isn’t just fun—it’s powerful. Research from institutes such as Stanford University and University College London has shown that play can help manage stress, improve problem-solving abilities, boost creativity, and even enhance decision-making. By taking a more playful approach, we can open up new ways of thinking and unlock ways of being that might otherwise feel out of reach."

Karen added: “Running our own businesses can feel stressful and overwhelming at times, but it can also be an incredible journey of growth and self-discovery—especially when we allow ourselves to embrace playfulness along the way.”

The announcement followings the incredibly successful networking workshop, ‘Ground your Confidence’ which provided a fascinating insight into the power of positivity, tackling issues around how to reduce stress, manage energy and use body language to boost confidence.

One of the participants, Jen Whitfield from Tea & Marketing, explained:

‘This was one of the best workshops I’ve been to. It left me inspired, calmer and ready to tackle any confidence issues that might come up. So much so, that I used two of the techniques that Karen taught us the next day. It was fantastic and I highly recommend going.’

‘Ground your Confidence’ forms part of a series of three Confidently YouTM workshops that have been carefully curated for women keen to build confidence, elevate their communication skills and thrive in business. The remaining two workshops, Unlock your inner confidence and Connect with confidence, will run in January and March 2025 and are designed to tackle the relationship with our inner self-critic and imposter syndrome, as well as how we can improve our communication with others to build meaningful connections.