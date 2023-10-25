All Sections
Reward Finance moves into flagship building which underwent £10m redevelopment

Alternative finance provider Reward Finance Group has moved into larger offices following 12 years of rapid growth.
Lizzie Murphy
Lizzie Murphy
Published 25th Oct 2023, 16:45 BST

The company has moved into 3,934 sq ft on the first floor of 12 King Street, Leeds, on a 10-year lease. The entire building has been extensively refurbished over the past 18 months and other new occupiers include Rothschild & Co and Endless.

Tom Flannery, non-executive chairman of Reward Investments, said: “We are extremely pleased to have secured these great new offices, they are so much more than traditional office spaces.

“The developers, Opus North and Fiera Real Estate UK, had a vision to create something very different in Leeds and they have certainly achieved it.

Reward Finance Group’s new Leeds HQ at 12 King Street. Picture: Harry StrongReward Finance Group’s new Leeds HQ at 12 King Street. Picture: Harry Strong
Reward Finance Group’s new Leeds HQ at 12 King Street. Picture: Harry Strong

"They have delivered a transformational working environment that meets the needs of a modern business like ours. We have much more flexible work and collaboration spaces and more wellbeing and networking facilities for our employees and clients to enjoy.”

Richard Fraser, director at property agent Carter Towler, said: “This has been a great deal to be involved with. It’s exciting to be able to assist a progressive Leeds-based company by facilitating its continued growth in this way. This is one of the highest quality office buildings in Leeds city centre with fantastic onsite amenities. I am sure that both Reward and its clients will benefit from all this exceptional property has to offer.”

Ryan Unsworth, joint managing director of Opus North, added: “We are delighted to welcome Reward to 12 King Street.

"They are exactly the kind of innovative, achieving business we had in mind when we set about remodelling the property. We wish them all the very best with their continued growth.”

Opus North and Fiera Real Estate completed a £10m redevelopment of the property, which was built in 1989, in 2022.