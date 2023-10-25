Reward Finance moves into flagship building which underwent £10m redevelopment

The company has moved into 3,934 sq ft on the first floor of 12 King Street, Leeds, on a 10-year lease. The entire building has been extensively refurbished over the past 18 months and other new occupiers include Rothschild & Co and Endless.

Tom Flannery, non-executive chairman of Reward Investments, said: “We are extremely pleased to have secured these great new offices, they are so much more than traditional office spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The developers, Opus North and Fiera Real Estate UK, had a vision to create something very different in Leeds and they have certainly achieved it.

Reward Finance Group’s new Leeds HQ at 12 King Street. Picture: Harry Strong

"They have delivered a transformational working environment that meets the needs of a modern business like ours. We have much more flexible work and collaboration spaces and more wellbeing and networking facilities for our employees and clients to enjoy.”

Richard Fraser, director at property agent Carter Towler, said: “This has been a great deal to be involved with. It’s exciting to be able to assist a progressive Leeds-based company by facilitating its continued growth in this way. This is one of the highest quality office buildings in Leeds city centre with fantastic onsite amenities. I am sure that both Reward and its clients will benefit from all this exceptional property has to offer.”

Ryan Unsworth, joint managing director of Opus North, added: “We are delighted to welcome Reward to 12 King Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are exactly the kind of innovative, achieving business we had in mind when we set about remodelling the property. We wish them all the very best with their continued growth.”