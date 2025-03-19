Rex Software appoints Sheffield-based PR agency to further bolster UK investment

Digital product and service company for estate agencies, Rex Software, has appointed Sheffield-based public relations agency Chapter II to lead its PR strategy in the UK.

The move comes as part of Rex’s commitment to growing its presence nationally and cementing its position as a key player in the UK property market.

Rex Software, renowned for its innovative CRM, digital advertising suite and website solution, has over 10,000 users across the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Since entering the UK market in October 2019,the company has seen year-on-year growth of 262 per cent in agents who use its services, including leading national agency group Spicerhaart.

The business is continually investing in its UK-based operations and to support its significant customer growth, the UK-based team has grown 40 per cent over the last 12 months.The appointment of Chapter II continues this trend and fits the business’ vision due to the agency’s expertise in the UK property market. The partnership will focus on building Rex Software’s profile among UK-based estate agents and positioning the company as the CRM system of choice for agents across the country.

Tom Ainsworth, CRO of Rex Software, said: “We're thrilled to be working with Chapter II to amplify Rex's brand across the UK. Their expertise in property brand awareness is exactly what we need to showcase our technology and help estate agents unlock their full potential with our platform.”

Jen Beal, CEO of Chapter II, said: “Rex Software is a game changer for estate agents, and as a communications agency, it's genuinely exciting to work with a brand with a great story to tell.

“Everyone at Rex is passionate about the product and the impact it can have in the industry. When you are working with people like that, it makes for a fantastic partnership. We’re looking forward to championing Rex Software in their UK journey.”