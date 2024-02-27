Richard Caborn 'passes on baton' as new Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park chair revealed

Mr Caborn, who helped bringing the Olympic Games to London as Sports Minister and then played a leading role in the subsequent creation of the Olympic Legacy Park in his home city of Sheffield, is stepping down as chair this month.

It has now been announced he will be replaced from Friday in the post by Dr Sherry Kothari, who has previously been Director of the Health Innovation Campus at Lancaster University.

The park on the site of the former Don Valley Stadium has developed into a combination of sport, health and education facilities and is run by a partnership including Sheffield Council, local NHS trusts and Sheffield Hallam University.

Mr Caborn said: "Sherry’s appointment comes at a pivotal point in the development of the next phase of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, as we continue to advance our mission of creating the leading life sciences park in the north of England.

“This has been an exciting and successful journey so far and I am proud to be passing on the baton to a leader who has the skill set, the knowledge and the drive to deliver the next chapter of the Park.”

“Under the leadership of Sherry, I’m sure the Park will also play a central role in the development of the South Yorkshire Investment Zone.”

Mr Caborn, who is 80, told The Yorkshire Post last October he was standing down as chair so “someone with a different skillset” could come in and help move the park forward by engaging with major private sector companies working in the fields of health and wellbeing.

Dr Kothari, who has held a variety of senior leadership roles in the UK and Australia, said: "I am honoured to join Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park as Chair.

"The Park represents an exciting opportunity to work with wider stakeholders in tackling health and societal challenges and boosting economic growth for the region. I am looking forward to engaging with the team to further the mission and bring about positive change."

Dr Chris Low, Chief Executive of Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park, said “It’s been a privilege to work with Richard, to see everything he has achieved since the inception of the Park and all the partners he has brought together to work towards common goals.