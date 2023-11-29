Ricky Gervais becomes co-owner of Yorkshire-based Ellers Farm Distillery

The comedian and actor Ricky Gervais has become the joint owner of an environmentally friendly Yorkshire-based distillery.

Ellers Farm Distillery has announced a major investment by and partnership with Mr Gervais, who is probably best known as the co-creator of the hit sitcom The Office. Mr Gervais is to take creative leadership of the business and will also lead its global brand awareness and marketing efforts.

The deal with Mr Gervais sees him become co-owner of Ellers Farm and initially focuses on the company’s leading brand, Dutch Barn Orchard Vodka but also covers Ellers Farm’s gins, liqueurs, and English single malt whisky.

A spokesman Ellers Farm Distillery which is based outside Stamford Bridge in North Yorkshire, said: “Mr Gervais has been looking for an opportunity to partner with a sustainable and ethical spirits business and agreed to become a major part of Dutch Barn after learning about the ethos and workings of the company. And of course testing the product.”

Mr Gervais said, “I’d been looking to invest in eco-friendly businesses for a while and as soon as I found Dutch Barn – I wanted in. I love the planet and I love a drink so it was the perfect combination.”

“On a serious note Dutch Barn really is a quality product. I love the fact that it’s done differently and I can’t wait to let everyone know about it. The exciting part for me is that I’ve been promised that I can try to make it a global brand in my own way. Something I can’t help but think they will regret.”

The spokesman added: “Ellers Farm was formed in 2021 and has always been carbon neutral. Mr Gervais’ investment follows on from Ellers Farm becoming a Certified B-Corp in September of this year.

The spokesman continued: “As an ethical employer, Ellers Farm has a unique profit share scheme where 20 per cent of the company’s profits go to the employees of the business and it operates fair pay ratios across the business.”

Commenting on the deal, Chris Fraser, the founder and chairman of Ellers Farm Distillery said “We are so excited to have Ricky join the team. With so many hollow celebrity cash-for-face brand endorsement deals out there, we are really pleased to have forged an authentic partnership with Ricky involving both investment and creative leadership.

Mr Fraser added: Ricky will be an integral part of the business going forward and will help shape how Dutch Barn is seen around the world and helping us make Dutch Barn a global success.”

Mr Gervais's directing and producing credentials include The Office UK and US, Extras, The Ricky Gervais Show, Life’s Too Short, Derek and After Life.

He has featured in films such as Night at the Museum trilogy, Ghost Town, For Your Consideration, and Stardust.

He also published a children’s book, Flanimals, in 2005, with sequels released in 2006, 2007 and 2010. He also released The Office: The Scripts Series 1 & 2 (2007) and The World of Karl Pilkington (2006).