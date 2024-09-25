The Australian suitor, which is majority-owned by the tycoon’s News Corp group, tabled its third approach for the London-listed online property platform business on Monday.

The deal saw it put forward a 770p-a-share proposal, having seen its initial move, valuing the company at about £5.6bn, rejected earlier in the month. On Wednesday, Rightmove bosses unanimously rejected the latest approach. Rightmove said that, after considering the potential deal with financial advisers, it “concluded that the increased proposal continues to be unattractive and materially undervalues the company and its future prospects”.

The UK firm highlighted a dip in the value of REA’s own shares in recent weeks as it rebuffed the proposal. The latest approach involved a cash component of 341p a share — up from 305p offered this month — with the remainder to be paid in REA stock.

Rightmove has rejected a £6.1 billion takeover deal from Rupert Murdoch's REA Group. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

However, Rightmove highlighted that REA’s share price on Tuesday September 24 was down by around 12 per cent compared with the end of August, weighing on the value of any potential deal. Rightmove said that “shareholders should take no action in respect of the increased proposal”. REA has a deadline of September 30 to submit a formal offer to buy Rightmove or walk away from a deal, in line with UK takeover rules. The Australian company said it was “disappointed” by the latest rejection. It added that it “is frustrated that, save for the rejection of REA’s three previously disclosed proposals, REA has still had no substantive engagement with Rightmove”.