Rileys Sports Bars is to open its first location in Yorkshire after taking an 11,000 sq ft space on Albion Street which was previously home to a Job Centre.

The company operates 14 venues across the UK and offers “a dynamic blend of traditional and tech-enhanced competitive socialising”, including snooker, pool, digi-darts and shuffleboard.

Its Leeds bar is owned by property investment and development company Town Centre Securities and follows a recent deal to open a Glee comedy club in the city.

Matthew Wright, Associate Director, Estates at Town Centre Securities PLC, said: "We are pleased to welcome Rileys Sports Bars to 123 Albion Street, a location that offers outstanding visibility and footfall in the heart of Leeds.

"This deal highlights our continued focus on securing high-quality occupiers that complement the wider portfolio and contribute to the vitality of our city centre holdings."

Louise Larking, Director at Fox Lloyd Jones, who acted on behalf of TCS, added: "Rileys is a well-known national brand with a strong offer that will significantly enhance Albion Street’s vibrancy and help drive footfall into this part of the city. Having also acted on the recent adjoining Glee letting, it’s fantastic to see this cluster of high-quality leisure operators coming together to this prime location in Leeds."