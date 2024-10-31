'Ripe for development': Council give green light to new Sheffield apartment scheme near Wicker

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developed by the Parklane Group and designed by the team at Sheffield architectural practice CODA, it features a mix of 100 studios, one-bed, and two-bed apartments in the Nursery Street area.

Its amenities also include a gym, co-working and meeting spaces, and a garden terrace.

Haaris Ahmed, of Parklane Group, said: “This is a high-quality development in what we believe is an increasingly attractive area of Sheffield.

Plans have been approved for a new Build-to-Rent apartment scheme in Sheffield’s Nursery Street.

"We are delighted that, after working closely with planning officers, committee members have appreciated the value of this project in bringing new life to a part of the city that is ripe for redevelopment.”