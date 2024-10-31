'Ripe for development': Council give green light to new Sheffield apartment scheme near Wicker
Developed by the Parklane Group and designed by the team at Sheffield architectural practice CODA, it features a mix of 100 studios, one-bed, and two-bed apartments in the Nursery Street area.
Its amenities also include a gym, co-working and meeting spaces, and a garden terrace.
Haaris Ahmed, of Parklane Group, said: “This is a high-quality development in what we believe is an increasingly attractive area of Sheffield.
"We are delighted that, after working closely with planning officers, committee members have appreciated the value of this project in bringing new life to a part of the city that is ripe for redevelopment.”
CODA director Matt Bowker said: “This site has been dormant for something like two decades. We see this project as very much at the heart of the Wicker Riverside area.” Parklane Group’s previous Sheffield schemes include the transformation a former bakery in the Castle Gate area into 12 one-bedroom apartments.