'Ripe for development': Council give green light to new Sheffield apartment scheme near Wicker

Plans for a new build-to-rent apartment scheme, which includes a private dining room for hosting dinner parties and a podcasting studio, have been approved by Sheffield councillors.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 16:45 BST

Developed by the Parklane Group and designed by the team at Sheffield architectural practice CODA, it features a mix of 100 studios, one-bed, and two-bed apartments in the Nursery Street area.

Its amenities also include a gym, co-working and meeting spaces, and a garden terrace.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Haaris Ahmed, of Parklane Group, said: “This is a high-quality development in what we believe is an increasingly attractive area of Sheffield.

Plans have been approved for a new Build-to-Rent apartment scheme in Sheffield’s Nursery Street.placeholder image
Plans have been approved for a new Build-to-Rent apartment scheme in Sheffield’s Nursery Street.

"We are delighted that, after working closely with planning officers, committee members have appreciated the value of this project in bringing new life to a part of the city that is ripe for redevelopment.”

CODA director Matt Bowker said: “This site has been dormant for something like two decades. We see this project as very much at the heart of the Wicker Riverside area.” Parklane Group’s previous Sheffield schemes include the transformation a former bakery in the Castle Gate area into 12 one-bedroom apartments.

Related topics:SheffieldCouncil
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice