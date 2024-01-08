Ripon Farm Services’ popular New Year Show is set to celebrate its 20th anniversary this month.

The event will be held in the Yorkshire Event Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate on Wednesday January 24 and Thursday January 25.

Richard Simpson, commercial director of Ripon Farm Services, said: “We can’t wait to welcome our customers and guests for what promises to be a very busy 20th anniversary event.”

The event showcases the latest technology, agricultural machinery and ground care equipment available from industry leading manufacturers and suppliers.

Product specialists from Ripon Farm Services, Ripon Ground Care and Ripon Technology

will be on hand to provide advice on machine choice, set-up, optimisation and job management. Visitors will be able to explore the latest innovations, speak to experts and see the products up close.

Over 5,000 people are set to attend the event over the two days.

A vast range of ground care machinery will be on display, from ride-on mowers through to

pressure washers and hedge trimmers.

The Ripon Technology Team will also showcase the latest innovations aimed at helping customers reduce input costs and improve profitability through more efficient operations.

Mr Simpson added: “We will be showcasing our high-quality machinery, ground care and parts brands that are including Kramer, Bailey Trailers, Kuhn, Sumo, Dalbo, Ifor Williams, Stihl, Husqvarna and Spearhead. “This really is the very best opportunity to see all that Ripon Farm Services has to offer in Agriculture and Turf Technology, New and Used Machinery, Parts and Services in one single location. We’ll also have some special show offers and a wide range of used equipment deals.