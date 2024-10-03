Ripon market: Petition calling on council to ‘save’ market nears 2,000 signatures

A petition that calls on North Yorkshire Council to change course in its controversial plan to stop erecting stalls for market traders in Ripon has been signed by 1,743 people.

The petition was set up by Coun Barbara Brodigan (Liberal Democrat, Ripon Ure Bank & Spa) and it’s seen 250 people adding their names in the last week alone.

North Yorkshire Council has proposed that some traders at both Ripon and Knaresborough markets would soon be forced to set up their own stalls each week.

At the moment, traders can choose to pay a surcharge of £5.30 per stall on their pitch rentals.

But the council said it runs them at a loss, is “unsustainable” for the arrangement to continue and costs £30,000 a year.

Coun Brodigan, who also sits on Ripon City Council, has been a vocal opponent of the proposals which could be approved by the Conservative-run executive in November.

She believes “self-erect” could undermine the viability of the weekly market, which has a history dating back to the 11th century.

Coun Brodigan said: “The viability of the market is at stake and the wider economy will be affected, shops, restaurants, cafes and transport operators- the entire hospitality and tourist trade, as fewer people will come to Ripon.

“We strongly oppose any move that undermines the viability of Ripon Market, which has provided the beating heart of the city for over 700 years and believe that implementing self erect stalls, without a full economic and community impact assessment, could seriously damage both the market and the wider economic benefits it brings to the city.”

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan denied rumours that there are plans to close either Ripon or Knaresborough markets.

He said the changes to self-erect would bring the two markets in line with the five other markets it runs across North Yorkshire.

Coun Duncan said: “Ripon and Knaresborough markets have a proud history and are a staple part of the two markets towns, welcoming visitors from far and wide.

“While several traders own and erect their own stalls, some take advantage of the stall set-up service provided by North Yorkshire Council.

“However, this is a subsidised service, costing taxpayers around £30,000 a year. After reviewing the current arrangements, we would also need to invest tens of thousands of pounds in new trailers and vehicles to overcome logistical problems created by the weight and size of the stalls.

“As a result, we are looking to bring Ripon and Knaresborough markets in line with the other five outdoor markets we manage across North Yorkshire, so that all stalls are erected by traders.

“We continue to engage directly with stallholders at both markets, along with stakeholders, to gather their feedback on the proposals and options for traders to erect their own stalls.