Ripon’s historic market: Campaigners hand in 3,000-signature petition in bid to save from closure
The petition was launched after North Yorkshire Council, which runs the market, announced plans to make traders set up their own stalls at both Ripon and Knaresborough markets.
At the moment, traders can choose to pay a surcharge of £5.30 per stall on their pitch rentals for it to be put up by council staff.
But the council said the services costs £30,000 a year, runs at a loss and is “unsustainable” for the arrangement to continue.
Campaigners fear that a “self-erect” policy would undermine the viability of Ripon’s weekly market, which has a history dating back to the 11th century, with many traders saying they do not have the vehicles or manpower to put up their own stalls.
The petition was launched by Councillor Barbara Brodigan (Liberal Democrat, Ripon Ure Bank & Spa), who presented it to the North Yorkshire Council’s Skipton and Ripon area committee this week.
Councillors at the meeting agreed to ask Councillor Keane Duncan, executive member with responsibility for markets, to delay a decision on the proposed changes for six months.
It is hoped that within that time, Ripon City Council could take over the running of the market and be able to find a way forward as part of a so-called “double devolution” deal when smaller authorities take over responsibilities from already devolved organisations.
Councillors have also asked that if this transfer does not happen within six months, a full economic impact assessment is then carried out on the impact of the proposed changes.
Coun Brodigan, who is also a Ripon City councillor, welcomed the committee’s recommendation.
“We haven’t won the war, but we’ve perhaps won the first battle.”
She added: “More than 90 per cent of those traders who use the set-up service said they would not come again to the market if they had to bring their own stalls.
“More than 50 per cent of traders who do bring their own stalls would also not continue using the market because they said there would be no point.
“The viability of the market is at stake and the wider economy will be affected — shops, restaurants, cafes and transport operators — the entire hospitality and tourist trade, as fewer people will come to Ripon.”
Council bosses say the self-erect policy would bring the two markets in line with the five other markets it runs across North Yorkshire.
Responding to the committee’s request, Coun Duncan said: “We welcome the views of local councillors and acknowledge their requests, which we will now consider.
“Our priority has always been the continued success of the market in Ripon, and we are working hard to achieve this.
“We will continue to have an open and constructive dialogue with all parties involved, including the city council, so we can achieve the best possible way forward.”
