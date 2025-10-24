'Ripping up your script makes speeches better - just look at Martin Luther King'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For a few seconds you could see the panic in his eyes. Then he did something wonderful. He looked up, smiled, and started speaking from memory.

What followed was brilliant. Natural, human, and alive. The audience leaned in. Without notes, he spoke with conviction and connection. The failure of his script forced him to be himself.

It made me think about my own experiences. The truth is that I often get the best feedback when I speak off the cuff rather than from a script. Some of my most memorable talks have been completely unplanned.

David Richards pictured at the Cutlers Hall, Sheffield. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Once, I arrived at an event without realising that I was the keynote speaker. I ended up talking for 20 minutes, straight from the heart. People said it was the most authentic speech they had heard me give.

The greatest speech of all time was the same. Martin Luther King’s I Have a Dream was partly improvised. In his book Behind the Dream, King’s speechwriter Clarence B. Jones described what really happened that day in August 1963.

The night before, King and a small group of advisers met in the Willard Hotel to draft the final text. Each person represented a different organisation or cause, and each wanted their voice heard. Jones stayed up late trying to combine their competing ideas into one speech.

The next morning the final draft was typed, printed, and handed to the press.

If you watch the footage of King speaking on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, you can see him looking down often in the early minutes. He is reading from the prepared text. Then something extraordinary happens.

As King pauses, gospel singer Mahalia Jackson, a close friend, calls out, “Tell them about the dream.” King looks up, pushes the text aside, and begins to speak from his soul.

From that moment he is not reading, he is riffing. Like a jazz musician, he takes familiar themes and reshapes them in real time. The “I have a dream” refrain was something he had used before, but never with such rhythm and emotion. The second half of that speech, the part that history remembers, was largely improvised. It was King at his most authentic.

Clarence Jones, watching from the crowd, turned to the person next to him and said, “These people don’t know it yet, but they’re about to go to church.”

There is a lesson in that moment for every leader. Authentic communication cannot be scripted.

Most business presentations are safe, polished, and forgettable. They are packed with data but empty of emotion. Committees draft, edit, and approve every word until the life has been squeezed out of it. The result is corporate noise. Nobody is moved by it. Nobody remembers it.

The best speakers are not the ones who memorise their lines. They are the ones who mean them. You can feel the difference. When someone speaks from genuine belief rather than from a slide deck, the room changes. People look up. They listen. They remember.

Public speaking is not a performance. It is a conversation at scale. The best speeches are not polished. They are real. They have rough edges and honest emotion.

You can plan, you can prepare, and you can take advice from others. But when the moment comes, you have to put the notes aside and speak from your own truth.

That is when people really listen.