Rise Homes launches £40M Spinners Yard scheme in Leeds

Contractor Clegg Construction completed work on the 185-unit scheme this month, with the developer set to host an open house on 7 June.

Spinners Yard is a 185-apartment, U-shaped BTR scheme constructed on Regent Street in Mabgate in the city centre.

The building features studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments, and will be ready to welcome residents from mid-June.

Rise Homes has appointed CBRE as the letting agent for the scheme. CBRE has already witnessed high levels of interest thanks to its sought-after location and high-quality amenities.

The ground floor of Spinners Yard boasts enclosed parking for cars, motorbikes and cycles, as well as an entrance lobby, reception and centre management office.

The development also offers exceptional residential amenities that have become synonymous with the BTR market in recent years.

This includes an in-house fitness suite, residents' terrace and rooftop terrace, as well as a lounge, private dining room, breakout area and workspaces, creating the ideal space for occupiers to live, work and play.

The building is also connected to the Leeds PIPES district heating network, a £62M initiative aiming to reduce emissions in the city. The project saved approximately 6,467 tonnes in 2024, up from 5,900 in 2023.

The project partners for Spinners Yard are Clegg Construction, Gresham House, 5Plus, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Dalbergia, Leeds City Council and CBRE.

Sarah Snape, Managing Director of Rise Homes, said: "Our Spinners Yard development has transformed the former brownfield site on Regent Street. Rise Homes is looking forward to welcoming our first residents and creating a thriving community.

“The carefully considered amenity spaces, spacious apartments and ample outdoor areas represent our company ethos - offering our residents spacious, sustainable and well-managed accommodation.

“We are focused on delivering an exceptional and connected resident experience in the BTR sector. We are thrilled to bring this new development to the area, and it has been a pleasure to work alongside our fantastic specialist partners on this project."

Spinners Yard represents the second collaboration between Rise Homes and Clegg Construction in Yorkshire. The pair previously collaborated on the Ironworks, a £28.7 million development in Sheffield.

Home-seekers can register their interest in the scheme here: https://risehomes.co.uk/developments/spinners-yard/