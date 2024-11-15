Rishi Sunak hails ‘hardworking family businesses’ at formal launch of Browns of Richmond

Independent garage Browns of Richmond has been officially opened by the town’s MP, Rishi Sunak.

He cut the ribbon at the Gallowfields Trading Estate premises before touring its customer reception, sales area, and state-of-the-art workshop. During his visit, the Richmond and Northallerton MP mingled with invited guests, took time to speak with the technicians, and even got hands-on, getting under the bonnet to inspect an engine.

Browns of Richmond was opened in August by Fraser Brown and Tim Roelich, who have a combined 50 years’ experience in automotive retail, with a vision to offer a fresh, customer-focused approach to car sales and servicing.

The business provides a comprehensive range of services, including servicing, repairs, MOTs, tyres and exhausts, along with a carefully curated selection of high-quality pre-owned vehicles. Their inventory caters to all types of drivers, offering petrol, diesel, hybrid, and fully electric models.

Praising the venture, Mr. Sunak said: “Browns of Richmond is a great example of the hardworking, innovative family businesses that form the backbone of our local economy. It’s fantastic to see entrepreneurs like Fraser and Tim investing in our community, creating jobs, and offering invaluable services. Enterprises like this are essential for keeping our rural areas vibrant and thriving.”

Fraser and Tim first met in 2006 when Fraser was general manager of the then Border Cars in Carlisle, and Tim was sales manager. In 2023, their professional paths crossed again when Tim joined Fraser’s Richmondshire-based automotive consultancy, MotorVise.

Sharing a vision to transform the car-buying experience, they launched Browns of Richmond to deliver a more customer-focused approach.

Tim Roelich said: “Our focus is on people, rather than selling cars. We aim to build lasting relationships by understanding a customers’ individual needs and providing them with the vehicle that is right for them and their needs.”

