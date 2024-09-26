Rishi Sunak MP opens new showroom at Hill Cross Furniture as family business gears for growth

Hill Cross Furniture, the family-owned contract furniture supplier, has opened a new showroom as it prepares for accelerated future growth. Rishi Sunak, Conservative MP for Richmond and Northallerton, conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony and welcomed guests into the new showroom, which is based on the family farm at North Cowton near Northallerton. Mr Sunak MP also joined the Hill Cross team for its annual sports day.

The showroom gives clients the opportunity to see Hill Cross Furniture products in person and view the wide variety of custom finishes available. Ranges displayed include bespoke banquette seating, manufactured on-site, and the Woodbender bent-wood seating range which Hill Cross Furniture are exclusive stockists of within the UK.

Hill Cross Furniture is the leading supplier of bespoke contract furniture and banquette seating to the hospitality, healthcare, leisure, and workplace sectors. Established in 2000, from their farm in North Yorkshire they deliver nationwide and globally. They offer a one-stop shop for fixed, loose and bespoke contract furniture sourced from their trusted suppliers in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

36 people work at Hill Cross Furniture supported by an eco-system of local suppliers, several of whom are also based at the farm, providing local employment, enhanced flexibility and quality control across the supply chain.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rishi Sunak MP opening the new showroom at Hill Cross Furniture

The market-leading business now counts Kensington Palace, Grantley Hall, Swinton Park, Nando’s, Cote Restaurants, Wagamama, Alchemist, Watches of Switzerland, Co-op Live Arena, Newcastle United FC, Manchester City FC, The Restaurant Group, The Hoxton, Honest Burgers, Shake Shack and Formula One amongst its global client base.

The North Yorkshire-based business recently moved to a group model following the acquisition of Tamarisk Designs, with expansion into new sectors including residential and luxury lounge furniture on the back of rising client demand. Tamarisk creates luxury furniture handcrafted in the UK utilising a blend of traditional techniques, cutting-edge technology, and high-quality material. Tamarisk works with retailers, interior designers as well as the contract sector to provide handmade furniture for domestic use and hotels.

Rishi Sunak, Leader of the Opposition and Conservative MP for Richmond and Northallerton said: “Hill Cross is a really impressive operation. It is based in a very rural location but its customer base is global.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is great to see a family business develop in this way and I look forward to hearing of the company’s future success as it builds on strong foundations based on the evident talent of its staff.”

Jen Barker, CEO and joint business owner with husband Richard Barker, the founder of Hill Cross Furniture, said: “I’m so proud to open our new showroom and it’s a privilege to have the former Prime Minister attend our official launch. It’s a real milestone as we look forward to celebrating our 25th anniversary next February.

“Our goal is to deliver beautiful furniture and excellent service across all the sectors we operate in and the new showroom will support with this by allowing our clients to see our extensive range of furniture in person and meet our team.