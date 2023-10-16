Rising Sun: Grade II listed former Leeds pub set for new lease of life as residential and commercial space

The building on Kirkstall Road Leeds, has received planning permission from Leeds City Council to convert the upper floors of the building into six apartments and transform the ground floor into a coffee bar and lounge, with additional land to the rear. Property and construction adviser, Fox Lloyd Jones has been appointed by the owner to lead the sale. Built in the 19th century, the pub was once a Joshua Tetley Heritage Inn. It reopened as a second-hand furniture shop in 2011, until it was damaged by fire in 2013 and then flooded in 2015. Maddy Wright, chartered surveyor at Fox Lloyd Jones, commented: “The years of hard work that have gone into achieving planning approval by the vendor have paid off, creating a unique and highly prominent property development opportunity. We’re confident that developers with the right vision and knowledge of the local area, will sympathetically restore the ground floor area and stay true to its original layout and configuration, whilst transforming the building into a vibrant hospitality and residential location.”