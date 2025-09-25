Risks to UK’s inflation outlook may have increased, says Bank of England policymaker

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Megan Greene, a member of the Bank’s rate-setting committee, said the current uncertainties and risks facing the economy meant it may be better to “skip” rate cuts rather than lower them quickly.

Speaking at Adam Smith Business School at the University of Glasgow, Ms Greene said “supply shocks” to the economy were likely to become more frequent.

This refers to events such as the Covid pandemic and the war in Ukraine that impact production and therefore can send prices higher.

Risks to the UK’s inflation outlook may have increased, justifying the need to take a cautious approach to cutting interest rates, a Bank of England policymaker has said. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire )

She said the lessons learned from recent supply shocks “suggest that the risks to our inflation outlook have shifted to the upside”.

This was partly because of weak productivity growth in the UK as well as the rising unemployment rate, which both put pressure on overall inflation.

Ms Greene said it was clear that a “year-long tick up in inflation puts the UK in stark contrast with our developed economy peers”.

She also pointed to climate change and higher tariffs as factors that could generate supply shocks in the future.