Ritter Sport: German chocolate brand moves to 'incredible' new Leeds office
German chocolate brand Ritter Sport has opened a new office in Leeds.
The company has moved from its previous office on Albion Street to a new location in the Minerva building on East Parade.
Managing Director Benedict Daniels said: “Opening this incredible new space is a proud moment for us all.
"It reflects our commitment to the UK market and our ambition to continue growing here. With a talented team, exciting product innovations, and the full backing of the Ritter family, I am convinced we will continue our success into 2025 and beyond.”