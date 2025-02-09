Ritter Sport: German chocolate brand moves to 'incredible' new Leeds office

German chocolate brand Ritter Sport has opened a new office in Leeds.
Published 9th Feb 2025

The company has moved from its previous office on Albion Street to a new location in the Minerva building on East Parade.

Managing Director Benedict Daniels said: “Opening this incredible new space is a proud moment for us all.

"It reflects our commitment to the UK market and our ambition to continue growing here. With a talented team, exciting product innovations, and the full backing of the Ritter family, I am convinced we will continue our success into 2025 and beyond.”

