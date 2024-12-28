River Nidd: Revised plans submitted for former sawmill on banks

Revised plans for the redevelopment of a former sawmill in a protected area of North Yorkshire have been submitted.

A planning application has been submitted for seven houses, five apartments and three business units on the site of Nidd Valley Sawmills at Dacre Banks, between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge.

A previous application for 20 homes and 12 glamping pods on the site was refused by North Yorkshire Council in 2023.

The council ruled that the scheme would have an adverse impact on the landscape, which is within the Nidderdale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

A photo of the main mill building which was submitted with the planning application. The building would be converted into apartments.

The new plans would see the main two-storey mill building retained and converted into apartments.

Other buildings on the site would be demolished to make way for new housing.

A mixture of two, three and four-bedroom properties would be built.

The development, which is situated on the banks of the River Nidd, would include a large area of public open space and a riverside meadow.

The architects behind the plans say the revised proposal aims to understand the role that mills played within Nidderdale AONB over the centuries and use this to provide a scheme that “embraces the unique character that the site affords”.

Supporting documents say the new application would lead to a “scheme which sits comfortably within the Nidderdale AONB area, responds to the surrounding heritage assets and provides a high-quality bespoke scheme reflecting the historical context of the site”.

The documents add: “These principles ensure a well-designed detailed proposal with careful consideration given to a range of dwellings and work units in a pleasant, safe and secure environment.

“New residents will benefit from links to public transport, footpath/cycle permeability with well-defined public green spaces.

“These combined elements will ensure a pleasant, attractive and thriving environment to live and work.”

The mill was put up for sale in 2017 when the former owner retired, but no buyers came forward willing to continue operating the business.