River Stewardship Company’s Lilly Desmond named In 30 Under 30 List

Lilly Desmond, marketing officer at the River Stewardship Company and Riverlution has been named as a winner on this year’s South Yorkshire Top 30 Under 30.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Top 30 Under 30 programme is now in its sixth year and is a way to showcase and celebrate the best up-and-coming talent from across the region.

While in her role as marketing officer, Lilly is taking part in a Level 3 Multi–Channel Marketing Apprenticeship at the RSC and Riverlution. During her apprenticeship, Lilly has taken responsibility for all of the marketing activities, from photography and social media to the website and graphic design and has proven herself to be a well-deserving winner of a spot on the prestigious 30 Under 30 list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On her achievement in making the list, Lilly said: “It means a lot to be recognized for my hard work as an apprentice at such a young age.

Lilly Desmond, marketing officer at the River Stewardship Company and Riverlution.

“I’m not only thrilled to have made the list, but it’s also incredibly rewarding to know that my managers have such positive things to say about me and the work I’ve done here at the company.

“It’s a great feeling to see that my efforts are appreciated.”

“In marketing, no two days are the same, especially when I’m operating across two companies that have some things in common but also do their own unique work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some days I might be at an event or out by the river snapping pics for a campaign, and other days I’m sorting through materials for the website or planning social media content. It’s always changing, which keeps things interesting!

“I love working for the RSC/Riverlution because the work we do for the environment is so impactful; it makes my job in marketing much easier.

“There's so much positive work to highlight, which speaks for itself, but beyond that, I also truly enjoy being part of such a great team and working in an environment where I'm surrounded by supportive, passionate people.”

Lilly was nominated for her place on the list by the managing director of Riverlution, Geoffery Guy and the business support manager for the River Stewardship Company, Fiona Maddox.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Lilly’s nomination, Fiona said: “Lilly has demonstrated remarkable achievements and rapid professional growth since joining the organisation as a marketing apprentice straight from school, quickly becoming an invaluable team member as a result of her creativity, drive, and professionalism.

“Lilly’s outstanding marketing efforts have contributed to the growth and success of the company, making her a real asset to her team!”

As part of her listing in the South Yorkshire 30 Under 30, Lily will be attending LEAP sessions throughout the year, along with the other winners, all focused on leadership and the skills needed to be successful. Last week, Lilly took part in the first session, centred around what coaching is and the common misconceptions, including why it’s different to teaching or therapy.