Regeneration firm Harworth Group has completed a series of land parcel sales as one of its Yorkshire development sites enters its final phase.

The transactions at Riverdale Park in Doncaster comprise the sale of three pieces of commercial land for a total of £5.7m, to construction materials supplier Polypipe Building Products, motor retailer JCT600, and a private developer for the construction of a drive thru-unit.

Doncaster-based Polypipe Building Products, part of FTSE 250 constituent Genuit Group, has acquired a four-acre land parcel adjacent to its existing Neale Road manufacturing site, which will be used to provide new facilities.

JCT600 has acquired a seven-acre land parcel to develop a new car showroom and forecourt, while the private developer has acquired half an acre of land for the construction of a new drive-thru unit.

Harworth Group's Riverdale Park development in Doncaster is entering its final phase following a series of land parcel sales. Picture supplied by Harworth Group

Rotherham-based Haworth has also entered into a forward-funding agreement with Great Places to develop 50 new affordable housing units as part of the residential element of the Riverdale Park development, as announced earlier this month.

The development will include a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom homes that meet the National Planning Policy Framework criteria for affordable housing. Under the terms of the agreement, Harworth has sold a land parcel to Great Places and will oversee the construction of the homes in return for a development management fee.

Riverdale Park is located on the site of the former McCormick Tractor factory. In 2015, the 112-acre site became one of Harworth’s first acquisitions, and the group later secured an outline planning consent to deliver a mixed-use scheme comprising 600 new homes and 200,000 sq ft of employment space.

Prior to these transactions, Harworth sold employment space at Riverdale Park to Arnold Clark for a new 30,000 sq ft car showroom and to a private developer for the construction of two drive-thru units. The group also directly developed a drive-thru Costa Coffee unit on the site, which has since been sold. Land has also been sold to Barratt, Taylor Wimpey and Harron Homes, which will collectively deliver over 500 new family homes.