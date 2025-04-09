Rix Group sells expenses management software to AI specialist
Swedish-based Done.ai has acquired the business in deal which involves a cash sum as well as the Rix Group taking a shareholding in the company.
Done.ai is a technology company with a focus on AI-driven services that prioritise simplicity and seamless integration, Rix Group said in a statement.
A spokesman said the Rix Group had decided to divest the business to focus on its core commercial activities of property, leisure, and energy.
A spokesman added: “The company also cited the Labour Government’s recent increase in NI (National Insurance) rates, amendments to Business Property Relief (BPR) rules, and heightened employment law regulations for the move, as these pose significant challenges for family-owned businesses.”
Harry Rix, Director of the Rix Group and founder of Accountabl, described the sale as a positive move for customers and for the future of the platform.
The spokesman said: “The Rix Group will continue to support operating Accountabl over the next six months ensuring continuity of service for customers as the business transitions to its new owners.”
Mr Rix said: “This is a very exciting development for Accountabl.
“Done.ai, previously 24SevenOffice, is known for its distribution to ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) providers of its AI-first approach to building cutting-edge software solutions.
"The company already has comprehensive plans to enhance and expand the platform with advanced automation capabilities to drive efficiencies and improved functionality.
“We believe this transition will enable Accountabl to thrive under the leadership of Done.ai, as the company has the expertise and focus to ensure it realises its full potential.”
Mr Rix added that by taking a shareholding in Done.ai, the Rix Group has access to cutting-edge innovation and technical expertise that will drive value for the wider business.
“We see this partnership as a positive step for both parties,”; he added.
“Our ongoing relationship with Done.ai will allow us to benefit from their expertise in AI while continuing to focus on our primary industries.”
Done.ai will continue to operate Accountabl in the UK but also focus on distribution within the Nordic region through existing in-country partnerships.
The acquisition also promises deeper integration with Enterprise Resource Planning systems, providing a seamless experience for clients and enhancing overall functionality, the statement added.
Staffan Herbst, the CEO of Done.ai, said: “Accountabl has built an impressive foundation, and we see significant potential to take it further.
“Our focus is on combining cutting-edge AI with deep ERP integration to create smarter, more scalable tools that genuinely support our customers’ evolving financial operations.
"We look forward to building on what’s already working and innovating in the areas that matter most.”
