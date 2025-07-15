Robert Walters: Recruitment firm cuts jobs further due to economic uncertainty

Robert Walters has cut jobs as it revealed another drop in income in the face of increased economic uncertainty globally.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright

Deputy Business Editor

Published 15th Jul 2025, 12:07 BST

Shares in the London-listed recruitment firm dropped in early trading on Tuesday as a result.

Bosses at the business also cautioned that they do not expect to see a “material improvement in hiring markets in the near term”.

Robert Walters said it cut its headcount by a further 2%, or 77 roles, to 3,125 employees by the end of June due to continued weakness.

Robert Walters has cut further jobs as it revealed another drop in income in the face of increased economic uncertainty globally. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)
Robert Walters has cut further jobs as it revealed another drop in income in the face of increased economic uncertainty globally. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The company has axed 500 jobs across its business over the past year.

It came as Robert Walters reported that group net fee income fell by 13% in the latest quarter, as it highlighted “more pronounced” macroeconomic uncertainty in the period after the US launched new tariff policies.

This included a particularly sharp fall in mainland Europe, where income fell 22% to £21.5 million.

Meanwhile, there was an 8% fall in UK income to £12.1 million for the quarter.

Toby Fowlston, chief executive of Robert Walters, said: “Whilst net fees were higher than in the first quarter, macroeconomic uncertainty was more pronounced in Q2, with forward indicators in specialist recruitment slightly weaker as a result relative to the end of Q1.

Robert Walters shares were 3.4% lower on Tuesday morning.

