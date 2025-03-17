Robertson Baxter: Huddersfield financial planning firm under new ownership as deal struck

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robertson Baxter has been acquired by financial planning business Benchmark Capital, whose parent company is Schroders .

The acquisition forms part of Benchmark’s growth strategy and adds £200m of client assets under advice to the company.

Robertson Baxter was founded in 2007 by Greg Robertson and Stephen Baxter and had made use of Benchmark’s proprietary technology, platform and investment solutions since 2017.

Robertson Baxter chief executive Greg Robertson

A team from Yorkshire law firm Gordons led by corporate partner Amy Pierechod and solicitor Lisa Muphy advised the majority shareholders of Robertson Baxter on the sale.

Robertson Baxter chief executive Greg Robertson said: “Having worked with Benchmark for several years we knew they were the right partner to support our business growth and secure a long-term home for our staff and our clients, as well as a smooth exit strategy for me and Stephen.

“We’re pleased to be joining their network too, to leverage their broader practice management support to help us service more clients, more efficiently than ever before.

“I’d like to thank Amy and the team at Gordons, who provided not only provided practical, straight-talking advice, but whose shared values also helped progress the deal.”