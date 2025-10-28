The owners of an historic hotel and wedding venue have applied to build padel courts at its premises as part of a diversification project.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted to convert a “redundant and rarely used” car park at Rogerthorpe Manor, near Pontefract, into a racquet sports facility.

Documents submitted to Wakefield Council said the hotel was “facing a number of challenges”, with wedding bookings at the Grade-II listed venue falling since the covid pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement submitted on behalf of hotel owner Richard Metcalfe said: “Padel is now a very popular sport in the UK and, indeed, worldwide and proposals for new padel courts are being progressed nationally.

Rogerthorpe Manor hotel and wedding venue, near Pontefract. Google image

“In addition, it is hoped that padel will shortly be an Olympic sport and one can therefore anticipate becoming increasingly popular with time.

“The hotel use is long-term but, like all entertainment and accommodation facilities, it is facing a number of challenges.

“Covid set the hospitality industry back a long way and now the cost of living crisis is clearly restricting what people can spend on non-essentials.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the statement, the venue hosted up to 125 weddings a year before 2020 but the number dropped to 82 during 2025, with around 60 expected next year.

It added: “In short, the estimate for 2026 is realistic and the 60 confirmed bookings are now not anticipated to increase a great deal.

“We have been instructed that there has also been a move away from the more traditional larger weddings to the more bespoke and unique events.”

Parts of the hotel, situated between the villages of Badsworth and Thorpe Audlin, date back to 1610.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement continued: “The hotel is at the higher end of the market, being run from a heritage asset within landscaped grounds, but also it is important to appreciate that it is away from large centres of population.

“It needs to diversify to ensure that the business is sustainable.

“The addition of two padel courts will be attractive to those staying at the hotel.

“It will not prejudice the otherwise current running of the hotel and is simply an example of a forward thinking business diversifying to take account of the latest trend.”