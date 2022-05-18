Roller garage doors business Garolla acquired by private equity firm Mayfair

Leeds-based Garolla provides garage doors to customers through a national network of more than 130 franchisees.

Mayfair is backing a management buyout of the firm, which has more than 140 full time employees, with the investor holding a majority stake in the business.

The private equity firm said it is partnering with managing director Mark McAvoy and his management team to support the domestic and international expansion of the Leeds-based firm’s franchise model, increase installation capacity, and grow its direct to consumer capabilities.

Garolla is based in Leeds.

Mr McAvoy said: “Garolla has developed a uniquely scalable platform, growing at a rapid pace, and disrupting a fragmented market.

“We see significant opportunity to accelerate our growth in the UK and across Europe, reaching more consumers than ever.

“I am thrilled to partner with Mayfair, who have an excellent track record of supporting companies with international expansion and digital evolution.”

Garolla was founded in 2017 by David Wilkinson and Graeme Pogue. It began with a single franchisee supplying roller garage doors in Harrogate.

The business has since become one of the largest roller garage door providers in the country. The garage doors are manufactured at its facility in Leeds.

Neil Price, managing director at Mayfair Equity Partners, said: “As a true national champion, we see a real opportunity to support Garolla to expand its trusted brand and services to new customers in the UK and across Europe.

“Garolla provides a comprehensive offering to customers in comparison to its peers and is the only supplier to fully control the customer experience, from product manufacturing to after sales service.

“We are excited to partner with Mark and his team as we support Garolla’s next stage of growth.”

Law firm Knights’ corporate team advised Garolla on its sale to Mayfair. It provided legal advice to Garolla’s shareholders, helping to deliver a sale of the business to Mayfair for an undisclosed sum.

Although financials haven’t been disclosed the management buyout will make the founders millionaires.

Mr Wilkinson said: “The Knights team has shown throughout this process a high level of integrity, dedication and professionalism.”

The transaction team at Knights comprised David Hayes, Adrian Rogers, Matt Hitchen and Alana Pearson.

Mr Hayes, Corporate Partner at Knights, said: “The sale of Garolla and our legal advisory role to the shareholders is hugely important to us as it marks another successful completion in a long history of high-quality transactions in the regional markets in which we operate.

“A number of us in the team have been focussed on a series of cross-border transactions with limited connections to our home region in recent months, so we have enjoyed working with owner-managers, advisors and a fast-growing business closer to home – which after all is what we normally spend most of our time doing.