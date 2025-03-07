Rolls-Royce chief executive’s pay package falls by nearly £10m

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Erginbilgic’s pay packet was £4.1 million last year, according to Rolls-Royce’s annual report, down from £13.6 million in 2023.

Most of the fall came from a £7.5 million share package he got after joining Rolls-Royce in 2023, to compensate him for leaving his previous job in private equity.

But the chief executive also saw his annual incentive package nearly halve, to £2.5 million.

Rolls-Royce boss Tufan Erginbilgic took a nearly £10 million reduction in his pay package in 2024, despite leading the engine-maker through a financial turnaround. (Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

The company said this was because of a change in the way its bonuses and incentives plans worked, and that Mr Erginbilgic will be entitled to more incentive payments relating to 2024 via shares in the following years.

The drop came as Rolls-Royce sales grew in 2024, while the FTSE 100 firm also recently upgraded its profit forecast for this year and said it would buy back about £1 billion of stock from investors.

The buyback is the first in 10 years at Rolls-Royce, which makes engines for commercial aircraft.

The company is also one of Britain’s largest military suppliers, making engines and power systems for large swathes of the military.