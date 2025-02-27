Rolls-Royce says defence spending hike to create more UK jobs ‘without doubt’

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tufan Erginbilgic said defence programmes “contribute to economic growth significantly” and more military investment “allows supply chains to be developed, allows labour skills to be developed”.

Pointing to submarine and fighter jet-related military programmes that Rolls-Royce is working on, he said scaling them up will “create more jobs in the UK without any doubt”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His comments came as Rolls-Royce lifted its profit forecasts and said it would buy back about £1 billion of stock from investors, causing shares to soar on Thursday morning.