Rolls-Royce says defence spending hike to create more UK jobs ‘without doubt’
Tufan Erginbilgic said defence programmes “contribute to economic growth significantly” and more military investment “allows supply chains to be developed, allows labour skills to be developed”.
Pointing to submarine and fighter jet-related military programmes that Rolls-Royce is working on, he said scaling them up will “create more jobs in the UK without any doubt”.
His comments came as Rolls-Royce lifted its profit forecasts and said it would buy back about £1 billion of stock from investors, causing shares to soar on Thursday morning.
The airplane engine making giant said operating profit for 2025 will be up to £2.9 billion, up from a previous estimate of up to £2.8 billion. Shares rose as much as 15% on Thursday morning.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.